Fake Names (Bad Religion, Refused, Fugazi) Announce New Album, Unveil Single “Delete Myself”: Stream

Punk supergroup Fake Names have announced their sophomore album, Expendables. In advance of its March 3rd release, the band has unveiled the single “Delete Myself” and has announced a spring 2023 US tour.

The band features guitarist-vocalist Brian Baker (Bad Religion, Minor Threat), singer Dennis Lyxzén (Refused), guitarist-vocalist Michael Hampton (S.O.A., Embrace), bassist Johnny Temple (Girls Against Boys, Soulside), and its newest member, drummer Brendan Canty (Fugazi).

Expendables follows Fake Names’ excellent self-titled debut album, which arrived in May 2020. The band didn’t have a permanent drummer at the time of that LP’s release, but Matt Schulz (Holy Fuck) played drums on that album. Now, they’ve got Canty of Fugazi on board, adding to the legendary makeup of the group.

“In general, Dennis writes about revolution, and Michael and I write pop songs,” Baker says of the band’s songwriting approach. “I’m amazed at how it works, but somehow it strikes the right balance of salty and sweet.”

In addition to the album release, Fake Names will embark on a brief seven-date spring 2023 tour that kicks off April 13th in Asbury Park, New Jersey, and runs through an April 23rd show in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale this Friday (November 18th).

Check out the song “Delete Myself,” along with the artwork and tracklist for Expendables, plus our new video interview with Brian Baker about all things Bad Religion and Minor Threat, below.

Expendables Artwork:

Expendables Tracklist:

01. Targets

02. Expendables

03. Delete Myself

04. Go

05. Don’t Blame Yourself

06. Can’t Take It

07. Damage Done

08. Madtown

09. Caught In Between

10. Too Little Too Late