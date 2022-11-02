Fall Gear Guide: Indoor and Outdoor Essentials for Music Lovers

It’s fall, which means it’s time for leaf-peeping, tailgating, and cool-weather camping — or, for the less outdoorsy of us, cozying up inside with a book or a great playlist, enjoying the peace and quiet before the chaos of the holidays.

Whether you’re headed to your local stadium for a game or a gig, or simply ready to treat yourself to an autumnal splurge, we’ve gathered some of the best gear fall 2022 has to offer.

And for an even cooler autumn, check out the Consequence shop for CBD goodies and stylish merch, including our recently-launched festival collection, all of which is available here.

Check out the full gear guide, with individual reviews from Consequence editors, below.

Polaroid P3 Music Player ($189.99): Yes, classic camera company Polaroid is making moves into the music market. Let’s get this out of the way first: The Polaroid P3 Music Player Bluetooth speaker sounds great. It provides clean, solid audio for the full 15-hour playback time, amplified if you sync it with a separate P3. But in a crowded product space, what truly makes Polaroid’s audio system special is the aesthetic, a colorful retro-futuristic vibe with a kindercore bend. Most portable speakers are black or white blocks, but the P3 is sleek and colorful, with quality design choices like the analog control wheel and 8×8 dot-matrix display. Although it’s a bit bigger and heavier than competitors, the attached handle keeps it fully portable, just like the old-school boomboxes it’s replicating in a modern way – and you can always add a shoulder strap for extra handiness.

Polaroid has also come up with a proprietary music app for access to Polaroid Radio, currently featuring five genre-spanning stations. You can autolaunch the app on your phone by touching the P3’s NFC tag, and it will allow you to control any app’s playback via the speaker’s own buttons and wheel. You can even “like” radio songs on either device to keep track of your favorite new discoveries in Polaroid Radio.

All in all, the P3 Music Player is a great new entrant in the Bluetooth speaker sphere, with simple, smart features and controls and an aesthetic that hits the modern/throwback sweet spot making it a stylish standout. Check out the full Polaroid Music collection here — including the clip-able P1 ($59.99) and the powerful P4 ($289.99).