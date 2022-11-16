Menu
Fever Ray Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Coinciding with the artist's upcoming album, Radical Romantics

fever ray 2023 tour
Fever Ray, photo by Nina Andersson
November 16, 2022 | 9:00am ET

    Karin Dreijer is set to return in March with a new Fever Ray album called Radical Romantics. In support of the release, the artist has announced a supporting tour, which marks their first such outing in five years.

    “There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour” begins in Europe, with early spring shows scheduled in cities like Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Brussels. In addition to headlining dates, Dreijer’s tour includes performances at the World Wide Warsaw Festival and the Rewire Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Fever Ray’s European leg wraps up in April, and in May, the artist will perform a handful of shows in the US, including stops in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Oakland.

    Tickets for the “There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour” go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Fever Ray’s 2023 tour coincides with their album Radical Romanticswhich is out March 10th via Mute Records. The LP is Dreijer’s first since 2017’s Plunge and features Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s technicolor dance project Aasthma, and Vessel. Dreijer’s sibling and former The Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer, also produced and co-wrote four songs on the album, including the lead single “What They Call Us.” Fever Ray has also previewed the project with the track “Carbon Dioxide.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    Fever Ray 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/23 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
    03/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios
    03/27 — Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons
    03/28 — Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry
    03/30 — Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival
    04/01 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
    04/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    04/04 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    04/06 — Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier
    04/07 — The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival
    05/03 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    05/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    05/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

