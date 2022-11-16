Fever Ray Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Karin Dreijer is set to return in March with a new Fever Ray album called Radical Romantics. In support of the release, the artist has announced a supporting tour, which marks their first such outing in five years.

“There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour” begins in Europe, with early spring shows scheduled in cities like Oslo, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, and Brussels. In addition to headlining dates, Dreijer’s tour includes performances at the World Wide Warsaw Festival and the Rewire Festival in The Hague, Netherlands. Fever Ray’s European leg wraps up in April, and in May, the artist will perform a handful of shows in the US, including stops in New York, Boston, Chicago, and Oakland.

Tickets for the “There’s No Place I’d Rather Be Tour” go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Fever Ray’s 2023 tour coincides with their album Radical Romantics, which is out March 10th via Mute Records. The LP is Dreijer’s first since 2017’s Plunge and features Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s technicolor dance project Aasthma, and Vessel. Dreijer’s sibling and former The Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer, also produced and co-wrote four songs on the album, including the lead single “What They Call Us.” Fever Ray has also previewed the project with the track “Carbon Dioxide.” Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

Fever Ray 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene

03/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios

03/27 — Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons

03/28 — Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry

03/30 — Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival

04/01 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

04/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

04/04 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

04/06 — Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier

04/07 — The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival

05/03 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5

05/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater