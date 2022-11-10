Menu
Fever Ray Announces New Album Radical Romantics, Shares “Carbon Dioxide”: Stream

Marking Karin Dreijer's first new Fever Ray album in six years

Fever Ray to release new album in 2023
Fever Ray, photo by Nina Andersson
November 10, 2022 | 9:26am ET

    Karin Dreijer has announced a new Fever Ray album called Radical Romantics, which will be released on March 10th, 2023 through Mute Records.

    Work on Radical Romantics first began in Fall 2019, following the completing of Fever Ray’s tour supporting their 2017 album, Plunge. Dreijer was joined in the studio by sibling and former The Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer, who produced and co-wrote four songs on the album, including the lead single “What They Call Us.”

    Other contributors included Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s technicolor dance project Aasthma, and Vessel.

    Related Video

    As the latest preview of Radical Romantics, Dreijer has shared “Carbon Dioxide,” co-produced by Vessel. With the song, Dreijer “wanted to describe the feeling of falling in love,” according to a press release. Watch the accompanying visualizer below.

    Radical Romantics Artwork:

    Fever Ray's Radical Romantics Artwork

    Radical Romantics Tracklist:
    01. What They Call Us
    02. Shiver
    03 New Utensils
    04. Kandy
    05. Even It Out
    06. Looking for a Ghost
    07. Carbon Dioxide
    08. North
    09. Tapping Fingers
    10. Bottom of the Ocean

