Fever Ray Announces New Album Radical Romantics, Shares “Carbon Dioxide”: Stream

Karin Dreijer has announced a new Fever Ray album called Radical Romantics, which will be released on March 10th, 2023 through Mute Records.

Work on Radical Romantics first began in Fall 2019, following the completing of Fever Ray’s tour supporting their 2017 album, Plunge. Dreijer was joined in the studio by sibling and former The Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer, who produced and co-wrote four songs on the album, including the lead single “What They Call Us.”

Other contributors included Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s technicolor dance project Aasthma, and Vessel.

As the latest preview of Radical Romantics, Dreijer has shared “Carbon Dioxide,” co-produced by Vessel. With the song, Dreijer “wanted to describe the feeling of falling in love,” according to a press release. Watch the accompanying visualizer below.

Radical Romantics Artwork:

Radical Romantics Tracklist:

01. What They Call Us

02. Shiver

03 New Utensils

04. Kandy

05. Even It Out

06. Looking for a Ghost

07. Carbon Dioxide

08. North

09. Tapping Fingers

10. Bottom of the Ocean