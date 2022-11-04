First Aid Kit Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Just in time for today’s release of their new album Palomino, First Aid Kit have added a North American leg to their ongoing tour into 2023. Hurray for the Riff Raff and The Weather Station will join the folk sister duo as opening acts.

After wrapping up the European leg of their tour with a hometown show in Stockholm on March 3rd, First Aid Kit will start their stateside run on May 15th at Oakland, California’s Fox Theater. Their schedule includes stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, Philadelphia, Chicago, New York, and more, before the July 23rd finale at the Palace Theater in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Pre-sale for the North American shows begins Wednesday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time until (use our code HEADLINER), with general ticket sales beginning the following Friday the 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Head over to Ticketmaster to grab yours. See First Aid Kit’s full 2022-2023 itinerary below.

Palomino follows First Aid Kit’s 2021 live Leonard Cohen tribute album Who by Fire, and their last proper LP was 2018’s Ruins.

First Aid Kit 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/28 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy +

11/30 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo +

12/02 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange +

12/03 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy +

12/05 – Liverpool, UK @ Eventim Olympia +

12/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Motorpoint Arena +

12/08 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo +

12/09 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo +

02/04 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^

02/05 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan ^

02/07 – Paris, FR @ Casino de Paris ^

02/08 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^

02/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max ^

02/11 – Köln, DE @ Kantine ^

02/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ The Royal Opera ^

02/24 – Helsinki, FI @ Messukeskus ^

02/27 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene ^

02/28 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene ^

03/01 – Gothenburg, SE @ Scandinavium ^

03/03 – Malmo, SE @ Malmo Arena ^

03/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^

05/15 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

05/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

05/19 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium *

05/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

05/22 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium *

05/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Malkin Bowl *

05/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre *

07/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium #

07/14 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

07/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia #

07/16 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #

07/18 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall #

07/20 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY #

07/22 – Chicago, IL @ TBC #

07/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre #

+ = w/ Lola Kirke

^ = w/ Maja Francis

* = w/ Hurray for the Riff Raff

# = w/ The Weather Station