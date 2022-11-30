Menu
Musicians and Celebrities React to Christine McVie’s Death at 79: “God Damn Legend”

Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Garbage, Japanese Breakfast, and more paid tribute to the late Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter

Christine McVie reactions death fleetwood mac rock music news musicians rip obituary
Christine McVie, photo by Raph PH via Wikimedia Commons
November 30, 2022 | 3:38pm ET

    Musicians and fans are mourning Christine McVie, the legendary vocalist and “songbird” of Fleetwood Mac, who died November 30th at the age of 79.

    McVie, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1971, “passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family,” read a statement.

    “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” Fleetwood Mac added in a separate statement. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

    Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks paid tribute in a handwritten letter shared to her Twitter, which included lyrics to Haim’s “Hallelujah”: “‘Why me? How’d I get this Hallelujah?'” she wrote. “See you on the other side, my love.”

    On his own social media, the band’s Mick Fleetwood wrote: “My dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen to bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’… Reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything abut you.”

    McVie’s legacy had a massive impact on fellow songwriters throughout generations. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner described her as a “God damn legend” in a tweet shortly after news broke of her death, adding: “Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine.”

    Bethany Cosentino, a self-described “Christine girl for life,” wrote that McVie was “one of the best to ever do it.” MUNA kept their tribute short and sweet: “Christine forever,” they tweeted.

    Meanwhile, members of Garbage shared in their own statement that they were “just gutted” to hear of McVie’s passing. Tim Burgess of The Charlatans concurred that she was “a brilliant musician and songwriter” with “a beautiful voice,” paying his respects with some clips of Fleetwood Mac live performances.

    McVie influenced those in other corners of the entertainment industry, too: WTF podcast host Marc Maron said in a tweet that she was “one of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter.”

    See more musician and celebrity reactions below.

