Musicians and Celebrities React to Christine McVie’s Death at 79: “God Damn Legend”

Musicians and fans are mourning Christine McVie, the legendary vocalist and “songbird” of Fleetwood Mac, who died November 30th at the age of 79.

McVie, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1971, “passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family,” read a statement.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie,” Fleetwood Mac added in a separate statement. “She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks paid tribute in a handwritten letter shared to her Twitter, which included lyrics to Haim’s “Hallelujah”: “‘Why me? How’d I get this Hallelujah?'” she wrote. “See you on the other side, my love.”

On his own social media, the band’s Mick Fleetwood wrote: “My dear sweet friend Christine McVie has taken to flight.. and left us earthbound folks to listen to bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’… Reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us. Part of my heart has flown away today.. I will miss everything abut you.”

McVie’s legacy had a massive impact on fellow songwriters throughout generations. Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner described her as a “God damn legend” in a tweet shortly after news broke of her death, adding: “Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine.”

Bethany Cosentino, a self-described “Christine girl for life,” wrote that McVie was “one of the best to ever do it.” MUNA kept their tribute short and sweet: “Christine forever,” they tweeted.

Meanwhile, members of Garbage shared in their own statement that they were “just gutted” to hear of McVie’s passing. Tim Burgess of The Charlatans concurred that she was “a brilliant musician and songwriter” with “a beautiful voice,” paying his respects with some clips of Fleetwood Mac live performances.

McVie influenced those in other corners of the entertainment industry, too: WTF podcast host Marc Maron said in a tweet that she was “one of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter.”

See more musician and celebrity reactions below.

one of the nicest humans ever. https://t.co/S1lcJmrby7 — Dr. Love (@questlove) November 30, 2022

God damn legend. Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine. I even got Craig a framed poster of her to hang in the studio over the keyboards. We’ll be listening to you all day queen.💛 pic.twitter.com/3xYrytFvX9 — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) November 30, 2022

Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted.

Songbird forever. 🩸 — Garbage (@garbage) November 30, 2022

A beautiful voice and such a brilliant musician and songwriter too Christine McViepic.twitter.com/nsdjYG7yzs — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie died. One of the greatest rock voices ever. Both as a singer and songwriter. RIP. — marc maron (@marcmaron) November 30, 2022

one of the best to ever do it 💔💔💔

I’m a Christine girl for life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/r5Q1qHLg7Q — Bethany Cosentino (@BestCoast) November 30, 2022

RIP #ChristineMcVie "Feel About You," off her 2017 album with Lindsey Buckingham: https://t.co/JVvoGqWnam Advertisement — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) November 30, 2022

Christine McVie wrote the very best Fleetwood Mac songs. what a terrible loss. https://t.co/lPTRx5kWjg — Tim Heidecker (Alive, Not A Parody At This Time) (@timheidecker) November 30, 2022

What a tremendous loss to the music community. My deepest condolences to the family, friends & fans of Christine McVie. — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) November 30, 2022

What joy and depth she brought; what stories. RIP Songbird. #christinemcvie pic.twitter.com/hS9Ufh7BxX Advertisement — Gary Kemp (@garyjkemp) November 30, 2022

I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here. What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP https://t.co/nr6nfZ8rTM — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) November 30, 2022

Just now. Very sad. Very talented woman. https://t.co/GqjUjG1G7L — 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) November 30, 2022

Well this is some pretty sad shitty news. Always loved her. Always loved her songs. Sing in power Christine🎤💔Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 79 https://t.co/bX3Bu56WpT via @variety Advertisement — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) November 30, 2022

She wrote such simple elemental powerful songs. RIP Christine McVie, the heartbeat of Fleetwood Mac. pic.twitter.com/LQOWCVf8M8 — Low Cut Connie (@LowCutConnie) November 30, 2022

r.i.p CMcV. Incredible artist — AZD (@ctress_a) November 30, 2022

Oh no! 😞 Such a big part of my music world. Journey well…we have lost a beautiful writer and songbird. #ChristineMcVie https://t.co/EYpAncQSbG — Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) November 30, 2022

loved this song since childhood. Christine McVie forever… 🕊️ https://t.co/6X8nWgz4PA — Rostam (@matsoR) November 30, 2022

Thank you Christine McVie for all the wonderful music. Here’s a wonderful song of hers. What a legend! https://t.co/TurRnofpmJ — rob delaney (@robdelaney) November 30, 2022