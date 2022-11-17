Flogging Molly have announced an early 2023 US tour with support from Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister.
The trek kicks off February 2nd in Austin, Texas, and runs through March 19th in Reno, Nevada, hitting many major markets along the way. Tickets for most dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Flogging Molly have been going strong with their infectious brand of Celtic punk since forming more than 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The tour marks the band’s second round of US dates supporting its 2022 album Anthem, which dropped in September. The LP has yielded a number of singles, with the track “A Song of Liberty” released in support of Ukraine.
“What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister,” said Flogging Molly frontman Dave King. “Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon.”
Punk vets Anti-Flag make the bill even more enticing. The Pennsylvania outfit is prepping its politically charged album Lies They Tell Our Children for a January 6th release and will hit the road with Flogging Molly soon after.
You can see Flogging Molly’s 2023 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.
Flogging Molly’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister:
02/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
02/04 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
02/05 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
02/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill Mine
02/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
02/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
02/11 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
02/14 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
02/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National
02/17 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
02/18 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
02/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
02/21 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
02/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
02/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
02/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
02/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
02/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
03/01 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
03/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
03/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
03/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
03/07 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
03/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
03/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge
03/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
03/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
03/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
03/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre
03/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
03/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
03/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort
* = no Anti-Flag