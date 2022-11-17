Menu
Flogging Molly Announce Early 2023 US Tour with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister

The three bands will hit the road together in early February

flogging molly 2023 tour dates
Flogging Molly, photo by Katie Hovland
November 17, 2022 | 10:12am ET

    Flogging Molly have announced an early 2023 US tour with support from Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister.

    The trek kicks off February 2nd in Austin, Texas, and runs through March 19th in Reno, Nevada, hitting many major markets along the way. Tickets for most dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Flogging Molly have been going strong with their infectious brand of Celtic punk since forming more than 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The tour marks the band’s second round of US dates supporting its 2022 album Anthem, which dropped in September. The LP has yielded a number of singles, with the track “A Song of Liberty” released in support of Ukraine.

    “What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister,” said Flogging Molly frontman Dave King. “Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon.”

    Punk vets Anti-Flag make the bill even more enticing. The Pennsylvania outfit is prepping its politically charged album Lies They Tell Our Children for a January 6th release and will hit the road with Flogging Molly soon after.

    You can see Flogging Molly’s 2023 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Flogging Molly’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister:
    02/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater
    02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
    02/04 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    02/05 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate
    02/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill Mine
    02/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    02/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal
    02/11 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
    02/14 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    02/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National
    02/17 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
    02/18 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater
    02/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
    02/21 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    02/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    02/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
    02/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center
    02/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
    02/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    03/01 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre
    03/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    03/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
    03/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
    03/07 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    03/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom
    03/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge
    03/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral
    03/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    03/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre
    03/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre
    03/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *
    03/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *
    03/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

    * = no Anti-Flag

    flogging molly 2023 tour dates

