Flogging Molly have announced an early 2023 US tour with support from Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister.

The trek kicks off February 2nd in Austin, Texas, and runs through March 19th in Reno, Nevada, hitting many major markets along the way. Tickets for most dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Flogging Molly have been going strong with their infectious brand of Celtic punk since forming more than 25 years ago in Los Angeles. The tour marks the band’s second round of US dates supporting its 2022 album Anthem, which dropped in September. The LP has yielded a number of singles, with the track “A Song of Liberty” released in support of Ukraine.

“What better way to start the year off than with our good friends Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister,” said Flogging Molly frontman Dave King. “Looking forward to seeing friends, raising a glass or two with you all, and playing a few tunes. See you soon.”

Punk vets Anti-Flag make the bill even more enticing. The Pennsylvania outfit is prepping its politically charged album Lies They Tell Our Children for a January 6th release and will hit the road with Flogging Molly soon after.

You can see Flogging Molly’s 2023 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Flogging Molly’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Anti-Flag and Skinny Lister:

02/02 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

02/04 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

02/05 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate

02/07 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill Mine

02/08 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

02/10 – Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

02/11 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

02/14 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

02/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National

02/17 – Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

02/18 – Montclair, NJ @ The Wellmont Theater

02/19 – Hanover, MD @ The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

02/21 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

02/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

02/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Sound Waves at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

02/25 – Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center

02/26 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

02/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

03/01 – Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

03/03 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

03/04 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

03/05 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

03/07 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

03/08 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

03/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Harrah’s Kansas City – Voodoo Lounge

03/11 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral

03/12 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

03/14 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

03/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – Chelsea Theatre

03/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

03/18 – Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium *

03/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort

* = no Anti-Flag