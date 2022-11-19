Menu
Florence Welch Breaks Foot, Florence + The Machine Postpone UK Tour

Florence + The Machine have postponed the remainder of their UK tour after singer Florence Welch broke her foot during a show in London on Friday night
Florence + The Machine, photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC
November 19, 2022 | 11:44am ET

    Florence + The Machine have postponed the remainder of their UK tour after singer Florence Welch broke her foot during a show in London on Friday night.

    “I’m so sorry to say that after an X ray it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” Welch wrote in an Instagram post. “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a UK tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

    “I’m heartbroken as the ‘Dance Fever’ tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on.
    The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining,” Welch added. “I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

    Florence + The Machine’s UK tour was scheduled to run through the end of November. Welch advised fans to hold onto their tickets as the band is “working our hardest to reschedule these dates for next year.”

