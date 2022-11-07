Flyleaf Reunite with Original Vocalist Lacey Sturm

Flyleaf have reunited with original vocalist Lacey Sturm. The band first updated their social media with an image titled “Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm” along with the caption, “Arise and be all that you dream.” The reunion was then confirmed when the lineup for the inaugural Sick New World festival in Las Vegas was announced a short time later.

Sturm sang in Flyleaf from 2002 through 2012. She recorded three full-length albums with the band during that span, including Flyleaf’s self-titled debut in 2005 that notched two widely-heard hits (“All Around Me” and “I’m So Sick”).

The singer exited the group following 2012’s New Horizons, with Kirsten May taking over as singer for 2014’s Between the Stars. The group would go on hiatus in 2016, with May officially stepping away, as well.

Sturm previously commented on a possible reunion with Flyleaf back in 2016. At the time, she didn’t rule out the possibility despite exiting the group for personal reasons in 2012.

“Well, you know, I feel like I’m the kind of person that I think so much happened that I never in a million years thought would happen, so I’ve learned to quit saying ‘never,'” Sturm told RockRevolt Magazine [via Blabbermouth] in 2016 regarding a reunion. “But at the same time, I’m a really present person.”

She then added: “I don’t have any plans for that, but then again, you never know. I don’t know… [Laughs] They haven’t called me. And I don’t have any plans [to go back].”

You can see Flyleaf’s recent Twitter post and their video for “I’m So Sick” below, and see the incredibly stacked lineup for Sick New World — featuring System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, Incubus, and more — here. Tickets to the festival go on sale this Friday (November 11th) at this location.