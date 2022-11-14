Foreigner Announce 2023 North American Farewell Tour

Foreigner will embark on a final “Historic Farewell Tour” in 2023, nearly five decades after their formation in 1976.

The North American outing kicks off on July 6th Alpharetta, Georgia, and spans 32 dates, wrapping up on September 3rd in Holmdel, New Jersey. Loverboy will support this first run of dates — reprising their 1982 tour with Foreigner. Additional domestic and overseas legs extending through the end of 2024 are yet to be announced.

Artist pre-sales begin Tuesday (November 15th) at 10 a.m. ET, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (November 17th) at 9 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. A general on-sale begins Friday (November 18th). Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

In an interview with Billboard, founding guitarist Mick Jones and current frontman Kelly Hansen opened up about the decision to call it quits.

“It’s a very difficult decision to come to,” said Hansen, who’s been Foreigner’s lead singer since 2005. “This catalog of songs, it’s extremely challenging for a rock tenor vocalist like myself to sing. I never would have thought in a million years I’d be singing these songs in the keys at this age, and I don’t know how much longer I can do that at the level I need do. You can drop keys and do this and do that, but I’m more of an old school person. If I’m not doing it for real then I shouldn’t be doing it.”

The age and health of the band members was a major factor in the decision to launch one last tour. Jones, now 77 and the last original member, has only been able to perform select show in recent years, usually making an appearance toward the end of the set.

“Mick does all the shows he can do with us as his health allows, and we’re cognizant of that,” Hansen said. “I can’t say that doesn’t have an effect [on the farewell tour decision], but that’s also a reality of life and time, so you take what you’re given and you make your decisions based on that.”

Jones added that fans can expect the “same enthusiasm as our very first appearances” on the farewell tour and a setlist filled with the band’s plethora of hits including “Hot Blooded,” “Urgent,” “Cold as Ice,” “Double Vision,” and more.

“While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere,” remarked Jones in a press release.

Below you can see the full list of Foreigner’s 2023 North American tour dates. Get tickets here.

Foreigner’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Loverboy:

07/06 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/08 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/09 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/11 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheatre

07/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/18 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

07/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

07/22 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

07/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

07/28 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

07/29 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

08/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/02 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach

08/04 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

08/05 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/08 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

08/09 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/11 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

08/12 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

08/21 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/23 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

08/24 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/30 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theater

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Arena

09/02 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

09/03 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center