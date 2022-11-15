Fucked Up Unleash New Song “Found”: Stream

Fucked Up have shared “Found,” the second single from the Canadian hardcore punks’ upcoming album, One Day.

Over a wall of guitars, the track addresses the impact of British colonization and subsequent gentrification with lyrics like, “There I stood on the shore/ Of a story we don’t tell anymore/ All the names were erased/ Buried under a land that my people stole.”

“I used to live on Davenport Road, which is one of the oldest streets in North America, and has been a First Nations trail for thousands of years, running along the north shore of Lake Iroquois, which receded after the last ice age,” guitarist and songwriter Mike Haliechuk explained in a statement. “Just to the east was Taddle Creek, which was buried underground during the 19th century to build the streets I walk on. I thought about gentrification a lot, watching little stores get swallowed up by big buildings until I realized I am one of those big buildings.”

Haliechuk continued, “The name of the song comes from the Shadi Bartsch translation of The Aeneid, where she points out that the words ‘found’ and ‘stab’ open and close the book, which are two meanings for the same Greek verb. That discovery is actually conquest, and that settlement is always violence. And that any story I try to tell myself about the place I found to live can only be a story to justify the expansion of one people across the world of another.”

One Day is out on January 27th via Merge Records; pre-orders are ongoing. Thus far, we’ve also heard the title track as a preview. The album serves as the follow-up to 2018’s Dose Your Dreams.