Future Islands Cover Wham!’s “Last Christmas”: Stream

Every autumn, the jack-o’-lanterns are still rotting on the stoop when Christmas season swoops in to stomp them into oblivion. This year Future Islands are leading the charge with a new cover of the Wham! 1984 classic, “Last Christmas.”

With the original’s melody and lyrics intact, this cover skates along on cheerful synths and a smooth, relentless bass. Vocalist Samuel T. Herring has a rather distinctive style, and here he wrings every ounce of Christmas cheer out of each vowel and consonant. Who needs to hear sleigh bells ring when you can hear him jangling the words, “This year, to save me from tears/ I’ll give it to someone special?” Check out Future Island’s “Last Christmas” below.

Future Islands’ most recent full-length was 2020’s As Long as You Are, though Herring hasn’t been idle, and he’ll act opposite Lakeith Stanfield in Apple TV+’s The Changeling. The band still has a handful of dates remaining on their European and UK tour and tickets are available here.

