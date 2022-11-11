Gallagher, Watermelon-Smashing Prop Comedian, Dead at 76

Gallagher, the observational and prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at the age of 76.

TMZ reports that Gallagher passed away Friday, November 11th, under hospice care. He had been in ill health after suffering several heart attacks in recent years.

During his heyday in the 1980s, Gallagher was one of the most popular acts in comedy, filming multiple specials for HBO and Showtime. His signature bit involved using a large wooden mallet — which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” — to smash watermelons and other objects. The segment actually began as a parody of the Veg-O-Matic commercials that saturated television in the 1960s, but Gallagher’s wit ensured that the Slede-O-Matic lasted long after the Veg-O-Matic had been all but forgotten.

In 2004, Comedy Central ranked Gallagher as the 100th best standup comedian of all time. He took issue with his placement, however, saying in an interview at the time: “I looked at the other people and I was trying to find anyone I ever heard of. How could I be behind people I never heard of? … I made 13 one-hour shows for Showtime. I invented the one-man show on cable.”

In 2003, Gallagher ran for governor of California in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, and finished in 16th place after receiving nearly 5,500 votes.

In the recently released “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, Gallagher was portrayed by Paul F. Tompkins.

This is a developing story…