Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Gallagher, Watermelon-Smashing Prop Comedian, Dead at 76

The comedian had been in failing health

Advertisement
Gallagher dead at 76
Gallagher, photo courtesy of family
November 11, 2022 | 10:54am ET

    Gallagher, the observational and prop comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died at the age of 76.

    TMZ reports that Gallagher passed away Friday, November 11th, under hospice care. He had been in ill health after suffering several heart attacks in recent years.

    During his heyday in the 1980s, Gallagher was one of the most popular acts in comedy, filming multiple specials for HBO and Showtime. His signature bit involved using a large wooden mallet — which he called the “Sledge-O-Matic” — to smash watermelons and other objects. The segment actually began as a parody of the Veg-O-Matic commercials that saturated television in the 1960s, but Gallagher’s wit ensured that the Slede-O-Matic lasted long after the Veg-O-Matic had been all but forgotten.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In 2004, Comedy Central ranked Gallagher as the 100th best standup comedian of all time. He took issue with his placement, however, saying in an interview at the time: “I looked at the other people and I was trying to find anyone I ever heard of. How could I be behind people I never heard of? … I made 13 one-hour shows for Showtime. I invented the one-man show on cable.”

    In 2003, Gallagher ran for governor of California in the state’s gubernatorial recall election, and finished in 16th place after receiving nearly 5,500 votes.

    In the recently released “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, Gallagher was portrayed by Paul F. Tompkins.

    Advertisement

    This is a developing story…

     

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

chris rock netflix livestream comedy standup comedian streaming news

Chris Rock to Perform Netflix's First-Ever Live Special

November 10, 2022

weird al movie cameos

How Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Landed Those Incredible Cameos

October 31, 2022

snl skechers kanye

Saturday Night Live Mocks Kanye West With Skechers Sketch: Watch

October 30, 2022

Tom Hanks as David S. Pumpkins on SNL

Tom Hanks Returns As David S. Pumpkins on SNL: Watch

October 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gallagher, Watermelon-Smashing Prop Comedian, Dead at 76

Menu Shop Search Newsletter