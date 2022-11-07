Menu
Gears of War Movie and Animated Series Coming to Netflix

The video game is one of Xbox's best-selling franchises

gears of war netflix
Gears of War (Netflix)
November 7, 2022 | 6:23pm ET

    Netflix has acquired the rights to Gears of War and is adapting the game originally made for Xbox 360 into both a live-action movie and an adult animated series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

    News of Netflix’s partnership with video game developer The Coalition comes on the 16th anniversary of Gears of War, which first came out on November 7th, 2006. So far, no filmmakers or producers have signed on for the adaptations, but Netflix is already hoping to create more projects if the movie and TV series go well.

    Gears of War follows the soldier Marcus Fenix as he leads the last of the human race in a battle against the subterranean reptilian race known as the Locust Horde. The game became one of the best-selling franchises for the Xbox 360, prompting many failed attempts by Hollywood to turn the game into a movie. New Line Cinema briefly held the rights to the game in the 2000s, while Scott Stuber, now head of original films at Netflix, was set to produce a Universal adaptation of the game in the 2010s that never got past the screenwriting phase.

    Netflix recently launched its cheaper, ad-supported plan, only for some of its most popular shows — Arrested DevelopmentBreaking BadGrey’s AnatomyHow to Get Away with Murder, and The Crown among them — to be omitted from the platform.

