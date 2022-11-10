Menu
George Harrison Tribute Concert Film Getting Limited Theatrical Re-Release

In honor of its 20th anniversary

concert for george harrison tribute film re release tickets theaters dates the beatles classic rock music news
George Harrison, photo by Barry Feinstein
November 10, 2022 | 12:51pm ET

    Concert for George, the film shot at a 2002 concert tributing George Harrison, is coming back to select theaters on November 29th in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

    Concert for George was organized by Eric Clapton and Harrison’s widow Olivia, and performed on the first anniversary of the late Beatle’s death. Taking place at London’s famed Royal Albert Hall, it welcomed guests including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Ravi and Anoushka Shankar, Jools Holland, Jeff Lynne, members of Monty Python, and more.

    The film gets a 2022 update thanks to a Dolby Atmos remaster, as well as a new introduction from Olivia and the couple’s only child Dhani. “A long time ago, imagining his ideal gig, George had said, ‘I could do something like that someday… If I had a ‘special’ I would like to have a few people who mean something to me,'” Olivia recalls in a press release. “[It was] the most deep moving songs written by George, whose meanings were potentised by his absence, played with heart and soul by a core group of friends. It is a joy to be able to relive that incredible evening again, on a big screen, 20 years on.”

    Dhani adds: “20 years ago, I stood on stage beside my father’s dearest friends and celebrated his life and music. It was one of the most beautiful things we could’ve done on that day to mark his passing. There was a lot of love involved in that show, which has been preserved in this Concert for George film. I hope you dig it.”

    You can find theater locations and ticket information over at the Concert for George website. See a trailer for the event below.

    Last year, Lance Bangs directed a posthumous music video for Harrison’s classic “My Sweet Lord” starring Starr, Jeff Lynne, Mark Hamill, Fred Armisen, and Vanessa Bayer.

