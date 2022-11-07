New Glass Onion Trailer Peels Back Another Layer of Its Murder Mystery: Watch

Netflix has peeled back another layer of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ahead of its release in theaters with the official trailer.

In the clip, Miles Teller (Edward Norton) welcomes guests to his island off the coast of Greece, where the billionaire plans to “play dead” as part of what boils down to an elaborate game of Clue. “Across the island, I’ve hidden clues,” Teller explains. “You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game.”

Naturally, an actual murder occurs, and Daniel Craig’s sleuth Benoit Blanc believes that one of Teller’s guests is the culprit. “Ladies and gentlemen, there’s been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight,” he says. “For at least one person, this is not a game.”

Based on the trailer at least, it appears Teller is not the victim of the crime, but as Janelle Monáe’s Cassandra Brand points out, no one is above suspicion. “Everyone would stab a friend in the back to hold on to this rich bastard,” she says.

In a cheeky acknowledgment of director Rian Johnson’s inspiration for the Knives Out series, the clip closes out with Brand speculating that Blanc “must be really great at Clue.” The detective responds, “I’m very bad at dumb things: ticking boxes, running around, searching all the rooms. It’s just a terrible, terrible game.”

Add that revelation to Johnson’s recent confirmation that Blanc is “obviously” queer. Watch the full trailer for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery below.

The cast of Glass Onion is rounded out by Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista. Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will also make their final onscreen appearances

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will hit theaters from November 23rd to 29th before it streams on Netflix beginning December 23rd. Check out our roundup of everything we know about the film now.