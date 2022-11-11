Rap Song of the Week: GloRilla Opens Up on “Out Loud Thinking”

Rap Song of the Week breaks down all the hip-hop tracks you need to hear every Friday. Check out the full playlist here. This week, GloRilla gets real on “Out Loud Thinking.”

Rising Memphis rapper GloRilla has released her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, to capitalize off the success of her viral breakout “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and Top 10 hit “Tomorrow 2” featuring Cardi B. Much of the 23-year-old artist’s appeal has been based on her natural charisma combined with a raw delivery and self-assured rhymes, but the closing track on the project, “Out Loud Thinking,” brings out her more vulnerable side.

Spitting over sparkling keys and a bouncing bassline, GloRilla kicks off “Out Loud Thinking” by addressing how the expectations of success have weighed on her. Being “the one that always gon’ come through when anybody need it” is a heavy burden to bear, and she admits pride has gotten in the way of asking for help.

GloRilla has also moved past keeping “too many bitches in my circle” and is now focused on tackling bigger things in her future: “Lately, I’ve been to myself, nah, I don’t wanna link/ My eyes so on the prize right now that I don’t wanna blink.”

As one of the most fun artists to break out in 2022, plenty of eyes are on GloRilla, but it seems like she’s up for the challenge. Dropping more introspective tracks to balance out the catchy, shout-along hits that fueled her come-up is essential for her long-term prospects, and “Out Loud Thinking” is a strong start.

With the savvy team at Yo Gotti’s CMG the Label behind her, GloRilla will have every opportunity to fulfill her potential, and it will be exciting to hear what she cooks up for her debut album.

— Eddie Fu

New Music Editor

Honorable Mentions:

Kae Tempest feat. Kojey Radical – “Move (Rework)”

Returning back to their earlier release of “Move,” multi-talented Kae Tempest pairs up with fellow poet Kojey Radical for “Move (Rework).” The meeting of the two minds is emphatically defined by their powerful vocal command, as both utilize deliberate flows on their verses. The chorus of “I’ll fight you til I win,” is embodied by their pairing: each syllable is a jab, making every word and every verse feel like a knockout punch. — Joe Eckstein

Oddisee – “Hard to Tell”

Ahead of his forthcoming project, To What End, Oddisee takes an introspective moment on “Hard to Tell” to delve into the album’s theme of human psychology. The rapper/producer seamlessly glides over the elegant, string-based instrumental and comes to terms with himself and others around him. Lyrics like, “If we only tight/ Cause I make all the effort/ You getting severed,” serve as fine advice to guide others through lopsided dynamics. — J.E.

Eshu Tune – “Knee Brace”

Rapping isn’t anything new for Hannibal Buress. The comedian’s advice-filled feature on Open Mike Eagle’s “Doug Stamper” showed a glimpse of his potential, and now Buress has pivoted into hip-hop under the moniker Eshu Tune. “Knee Brace” is an amusing listen that plays to his humorous background, but also impresses with an array of flows in under three minutes. Buress has no issue changing up the pace from unhurried to frenetic, all the while making it impossible to ignore how much fun he’s having. — J.E.

