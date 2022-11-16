Menu
GloRilla Announces First Headlining Tour

The "Anyway.. Life's Great Tour" kicks off in early 2023

GloRilla debut EP anyways lifes great
GloRilla, photo via Instagram/@glorillapimp
Consequence Staff
November 16, 2022 | 3:40pm ET

    It’s a big week of firsts for GloRilla. Days after earning her first Grammy nomination, the rising Memphis rapper has announced her inaugural headlining tour.

    The “Anyway.. Life’s Great Tour” comes in support of GloRilla’s debut EP of the same name. Kicking off in late January, the trek includes stops in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and more.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Earlier this week, GloRilla’s breakout single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

    GloRilla 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell At The Masquerade
    01/30 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
    01/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
    02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura
    02/03 – Las Vegas @ Hakkasan
    02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    02/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    02/14 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
    02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
    02/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
    02/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
    02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
    02/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

