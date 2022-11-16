GloRilla Announces First Headlining Tour

It’s a big week of firsts for GloRilla. Days after earning her first Grammy nomination, the rising Memphis rapper has announced her inaugural headlining tour.

The “Anyway.. Life’s Great Tour” comes in support of GloRilla’s debut EP of the same name. Kicking off in late January, the trek includes stops in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this week, GloRilla’s breakout single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

GloRilla 2023 Tour Dates:

01/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell At The Masquerade

01/30 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio

01/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura

02/03 – Las Vegas @ Hakkasan

02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

02/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

02/14 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side

02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall

02/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

02/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

02/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage