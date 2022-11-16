GloRilla Announces First Headlining Tour

It’s a big week of firsts for GloRilla. Days after earning her first Grammy nomination, the rising Memphis rapper has announced her inaugural headlining tour.
The “Anyway.. Life’s Great Tour” comes in support of GloRilla’s debut EP of the same name. Kicking off in late January, the trek includes stops in Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Detroit, New York, and more.
Tickets go on sale Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Earlier this week, GloRilla’s breakout single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” received a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.
GloRilla 2023 Tour Dates:
01/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
01/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Hell At The Masquerade
01/30 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Studio
01/31 – Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues
02/02 – Phoenix, AZ @ Aura
02/03 – Las Vegas @ Hakkasan
02/08 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/09 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
02/14 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Other Side
02/16 – Chicago, IL @ Avondale Music Hall
02/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
02/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
02/23 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
02/25 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage