Goose Drop the Undecided EP: Stream

Goose have unveiled the Undecided EP, a four-track studio collection of live favorites. Take a gander below with Apple Music or Spotify.

Undecided was produced by D. James Goodwin and recorded in Woodstock, NY during the same sessions that led to the LP Dripfield earlier this year. “These four songs have been around for a long time,” vocalist and guitarist Rick Mitarotonda said in a statement. “We’ve performed different versions over the years and we wanted to capture them in a new and exciting way.”

Mitarotonda wrote “All I Need,” “Tumble,” and “Undecided” as a teenager, though devoted Goosestans might know “Undecided” under the name of “Bob Don.”

“I wrote [‘Bob Don’] when I was 14, and, actually, it was originally titled ‘Undecided,’” Mitarotonda said. “We started calling it ‘Bob Don’ because we thought it was funny.”

The fourth track, “Elizabeth,” comes from vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach, who said the song was inspired by heartbreak. “I wrote the lyrics as a reminder to myself to consider who and what else is out there,” he explained. “Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up thinking whomever you lost was the only one for you, but you never know who else is waiting for you to come along.”

The Undecided EP will also be available on vinyl in January of next year, and pre-orders are ongoing.

You can catch Goose live on November 18th and 19th with the Trey Anastasio Band, and they’ve also booked select dates in December and at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival next year. The schedule is below, and tickets are available here.

Undecided EP Artwork:

Undecided EP Tracklist:

01. All I Need

02. Elizabeth

03. Tumble

04. Undecided

Goose 2022-23 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Syracuse, NY @ War Memorial Arena *

11/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *

12/16 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Arena

12/17 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Arena

12/30 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center

03/2-5 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival

* = w/ Trey Anastasio Band