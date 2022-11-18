Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Goose Drop the Undecided EP: Stream

A four-track collection of live favorites

Advertisement
goose undecided ep stream
Goose, photo by Pooneh Ghana
November 18, 2022 | 12:39pm ET

    Goose have unveiled the Undecided EP, a four-track studio collection of live favorites. Take a gander below with Apple Music or Spotify.

    Undecided was produced by D. James Goodwin and recorded in Woodstock, NY during the same sessions that led to the LP Dripfield earlier this year. “These four songs have been around for a long time,” vocalist and guitarist Rick Mitarotonda said in a statement. “We’ve performed different versions over the years and we wanted to capture them in a new and exciting way.”

    Mitarotonda wrote “All I Need,” “Tumble,” and “Undecided” as a teenager, though devoted Goosestans might know “Undecided” under the name of  “Bob Don.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I wrote [‘Bob Don’] when I was 14, and, actually, it was originally titled ‘Undecided,’” Mitarotonda said. “We started calling it ‘Bob Don’ because we thought it was funny.”

    The fourth track, “Elizabeth,” comes from vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Peter Anspach, who said the song was inspired by heartbreak. “I wrote the lyrics as a reminder to myself to consider who and what else is out there,” he explained. “Sometimes it’s easy to get caught up thinking whomever you lost was the only one for you, but you never know who else is waiting for you to come along.”

    The Undecided EP will also be available on vinyl in January of next year, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    Advertisement

    You can catch Goose live on November 18th and 19th with the Trey Anastasio Band, and they’ve also booked select dates in December and at the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival next year. The schedule is below, and tickets are available here.

    Undecided EP Artwork:

    goose undecided ep artwork

    Undecided EP Tracklist:
    01. All I Need
    02. Elizabeth
    03. Tumble
    04. Undecided

    Goose 2022-23 Tour Dates:
    11/18 – Syracuse, NY @ War Memorial Arena *
    11/19 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena *
    12/16 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Arena
    12/17 – Broomfield, CO – 1STBANK Arena
    12/30 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    12/30 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J. Brady Music Center
    03/2-5 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music x Arts Festival

    * = w/ Trey Anastasio Band

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ab-soul herbert gang-nem new album music video

Ab-Soul Announces First New Album in Six Years, Herbert, Shares "Gang'Nem": Stream

November 18, 2022

danny elfman white noise soundtrack listen stream movie film classical

Danny Elfman Unveils Soundtrack for Noah Baumbach's White Noise: Stream

November 18, 2022

Crosses Sensation song

††† (Crosses) Release New Song "Sensation": Stream

November 18, 2022

Disturbed new album Divisive

Disturbed Unveil AI-Generated "Bad Man" Video, Unleash Full Divisive Album: Stream

November 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Goose Drop the Undecided EP: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter