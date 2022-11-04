Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Gorillaz Nod to an Unlikely Fan on New Single “Baby Queen”: Stream

The latest cut from Cracker Island

Advertisement
gorillaz baby queen new single alternative rock electronic music news cracker island stream listen
Gorillaz, photo courtesy of the artist
Follow
November 4, 2022 | 11:19am ET

    Gorillaz are back today with a brand new single called “Baby Queen,” the latest sample of what’s to come on their upcoming album Cracker Island.

    The backstory behind “Baby Queen” takes us back a couple decades. As Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn recalled in that now-infamous LA Times profile earlier this year, the song is inspired by a real-life incident when a Thai princess attended a Blur concert in 1997, sat in a throne next to the venue’s mixing board.

    “‘Song 2’ started and she stood on her throne and stage-dived into the crowd,” Albarn said. “The reason I’ve written a song about it is because I had a dream about this princess very recently; she’d grown up and we spent time in my dream together, her as a woman.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Over a swirling, psychedelic instrumental, “Baby Queen” finds Albarn (as his Gorillaz alter-ego 2-D) in this dream: “She kept me in a Polaroid/ That was pinned up on her wall/ Under Garuda’s mirror lights/ She takes flight/ Yeah the kid’s alright,” he sings. Listen to “Baby Queen” below.

    Cracker Island is out February 24th.  Gorillaz previously previewed the album by sharing its Thundercat-aided title track and “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala.

    Gorillaz recently wrapped up a North American tour, and we recapped its opening night in Vancouver back in September. It culminated into a star-studded event at their Los Angeles show, which hosted special guests onstage including Beck, Tame Impala, Thundercat, and more.

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

nothing nowhere pete wentz cyan1de

nothing,nowhere. Goes Heavy on New Song "CYAN1DE" Featuring Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz: Stream

November 4, 2022

BROCKHAMPTON Big Pussy new song video stream

BROCKHAMPTON Drop Fiery New Single "Big Pussy": Stream

November 4, 2022

Classless Act acoustic premiere

Classless Act Premiere "This Is for You" from Welcome to the Acoustic Show EP: Stream

November 4, 2022

animal collective crucible

Animal Collective Share New Song "Crucible" From The Inspection Soundtrack: Stream

November 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gorillaz Nod to an Unlikely Fan on New Single "Baby Queen": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter