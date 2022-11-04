Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Guns N’ Roses Unveil New 2022 Version of “November Rain” Featuring a 50-Piece Orchestra: Stream

From the forthcoming Use Your Illusion I & II box set that's available November 11th

Advertisement
Guns N' Roses November Rain 2022
Guns N’ Roses, photo by Amy Harris
November 4, 2022 | 11:54am ET

    A new 2022 version of Guns N’ Roses‘ classic song “November Rain” featuring a 50-piece orchestra has been released as part of the new Use Your Illusion I & II 30th anniversary reissue, which is out next Friday (November 11th).

    The already-epic track becomes even more grandiose with the addition of the full orchestra. Sweeping strings, timpani percussion, and woodwinds add a cinematic touch without distracting from the original musical arrangement — a credit to Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson, who handled the track’s complex mix, along with film and television composer Christopher Lennertz, who arranged the new orchestral parts.

    Commented Wilson Twitter: “My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the @gunsnroses evergreen November Rain appears on the just announced 30th anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion. The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The new version of “November Rain” is only one of the many nuggets included in the various Use Your Illusion reissue packages. The Super Deluxe Edition is the real prize for diehard fans and collectors, and retails for $499.98. In full, the set features 97 songs, including 63 previously unreleased tracks.

    In addition to the original albums, previously unreleased concert recordings from a show in New York in 1991 and Las Vegas in 1992 are spread across eight 180-gram vinyl LPs (each being newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes). The included Blu-ray disc features the complete “Live in New York” concert film, freshly transferred from 35mm film prints to 4K UHD and presented in 1080p 24fps HD, in its entirety, along with audio mixed in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround, and PCM 48kHz 24-bit stereo.

    Guns N' Roses performing in 1991
     Editor's Pick
    Guns N’ Roses Announce Massive Use Your Illusion I & II Box Set

    Pre-order the collection in its various formats via Guns N’ Roses’ merch site. Below you can stream the new orchestral version of “November Rain.”

    Advertisement

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

nothing nowhere pete wentz cyan1de

nothing,nowhere. Goes Heavy on New Song "CYAN1DE" Featuring Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz: Stream

November 4, 2022

Sammy Hagar Alex Van Halen feud

Sammy Hagar Says He's Been Completely Cut Off by Alex Van Halen

November 3, 2022

rock am ring rock im park 2023

Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023 Lineups: Pantera, Turnstile, Tenacious D, Evanescence, and More

November 3, 2022

August Burns Red Announce New Album, Unleash "Ancestry" Featuring Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach: Stream

November 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Guns N' Roses Unveil New 2022 Version of "November Rain" Featuring a 50-Piece Orchestra: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter