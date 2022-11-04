Guns N’ Roses Unveil New 2022 Version of “November Rain” Featuring a 50-Piece Orchestra: Stream

A new 2022 version of Guns N’ Roses‘ classic song “November Rain” featuring a 50-piece orchestra has been released as part of the new Use Your Illusion I & II 30th anniversary reissue, which is out next Friday (November 11th).

The already-epic track becomes even more grandiose with the addition of the full orchestra. Sweeping strings, timpani percussion, and woodwinds add a cinematic touch without distracting from the original musical arrangement — a credit to Porcupine Tree’s Steven Wilson, who handled the track’s complex mix, along with film and television composer Christopher Lennertz, who arranged the new orchestral parts.

Commented Wilson Twitter: “My mix of a fully orchestrated version of the @gunsnroses evergreen November Rain appears on the just announced 30th anniversary reissue of Use Your Illusion. The new 2022 version is the same performance as the original, and mixed faithfully to the established version, but with newly recorded orchestration replacing the sampled sounds used at the time.”

The new version of “November Rain” is only one of the many nuggets included in the various Use Your Illusion reissue packages. The Super Deluxe Edition is the real prize for diehard fans and collectors, and retails for $499.98. In full, the set features 97 songs, including 63 previously unreleased tracks.

In addition to the original albums, previously unreleased concert recordings from a show in New York in 1991 and Las Vegas in 1992 are spread across eight 180-gram vinyl LPs (each being newly mixed from the original multi-track tapes). The included Blu-ray disc features the complete “Live in New York” concert film, freshly transferred from 35mm film prints to 4K UHD and presented in 1080p 24fps HD, in its entirety, along with audio mixed in Dolby Atmos, Dolby TrueHD 5.1 surround, and PCM 48kHz 24-bit stereo.

Pre-order the collection in its various formats via Guns N’ Roses’ merch site. Below you can stream the new orchestral version of “November Rain.”