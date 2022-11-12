Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

GWAR Unveil Cuttlefish Dildo Ranging in Size from Small to Extra Large

An ode to the intergalactic barbarians' late front-thing Oderus Urungus

Advertisement
GWAR Cuttlefish Dildo
GWAR’s Oderus Urungus and the Cuttlefish of Cthulu Toy
November 12, 2022 | 12:12pm ET

    If you’ve had blood or other bodily fluids splattered all over you at a GWAR show, but are looking for an even more intimate experience from the intergalactic barbarians, look no further than the new Cuttlefish of Cthulu dildo. The astonishing sex toy is available in sizes raging from Small to Extra Large.

    The band has partnered with Bad Dragon to create the mesmerizing pocket rocket. It pays homage to GWAR’s late front-thing Oderus Urungus, who always wore his cuttlefish codpiece loud and proud.

    Available in two colors — “Natural (Black)” and “Glow-in-the-Dark Signature (Multi-Color)” — the Small sports a shaft circumference of 6.13 inches and total length of 7.5 inches, while the dimensions of the Extra Large are … gulp! … 12.25-inch shaft circumference and 15.25-inch total length. Prices on the official GWAR webstore range from $89.99 for the Small to $199.99 for the Extra Large, with many models sold out already.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Of course, you’ll want to pair the experience of the Cuttlefish of Cthulu dildo with a wide variety of products from GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” CBD line, including hemp flower, gummies, Delta-8 GWARtridges, and more.

    gwar lzzy hale the cutter video
     Editor's Pick
    GWAR Unveil Gory Music Video for “The Cutter” Featuring Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: Watch

    GWAR wrapped up their fall tour, but have a handful of dates on tap for 2023, including a gig on Lamb of God’s inaugural Headbangers Boat cruise, setting sail from Miami next October.

    See images of the Cuttlefish of Cthulu dildo below, with a beer can included to show the scale of the different sizes. Seriously, that Extra Large is ridiculous!

    Advertisement

    GWAR dildo xlarge

    GWAR dildo small

    GWAR Cuttlefish Dildos

    Age Verification

    Are you 18 years of age or older ?

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ls dunes track by track

L.S. Dunes (MCR, Coheed, Thursday, Circa Survive) Dissect Their Debut Album Past Lives Track by Track: Exclusive

November 11, 2022

Godsmack - Kamal Asar - 2022

Godsmack Announce New Album Lighting Up the Sky, Unleash Single "You and I": Stream

November 11, 2022

Dance Gavin Dance welcome Tilian Pearson back

Dance Gavin Dance Welcome Back Vocalist Tilian Pearson Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

November 10, 2022

lamb of god cruise

Lamb of God Announce 2023 "Headbangers Boat" Cruise with Mastodon, GWAR, and More [Updated]

November 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

GWAR Unveil Cuttlefish Dildo Ranging in Size from Small to Extra Large

Menu Shop Search Newsletter