GWAR Unveil Cuttlefish Dildo Ranging in Size from Small to Extra Large

If you’ve had blood or other bodily fluids splattered all over you at a GWAR show, but are looking for an even more intimate experience from the intergalactic barbarians, look no further than the new Cuttlefish of Cthulu dildo. The astonishing sex toy is available in sizes raging from Small to Extra Large.

The band has partnered with Bad Dragon to create the mesmerizing pocket rocket. It pays homage to GWAR’s late front-thing Oderus Urungus, who always wore his cuttlefish codpiece loud and proud.

Available in two colors — “Natural (Black)” and “Glow-in-the-Dark Signature (Multi-Color)” — the Small sports a shaft circumference of 6.13 inches and total length of 7.5 inches, while the dimensions of the Extra Large are … gulp! … 12.25-inch shaft circumference and 15.25-inch total length. Prices on the official GWAR webstore range from $89.99 for the Small to $199.99 for the Extra Large, with many models sold out already.

Of course, you’ll want to pair the experience of the Cuttlefish of Cthulu dildo with a wide variety of products from GWAR’s “Bud of Gods” CBD line, including hemp flower, gummies, Delta-8 GWARtridges, and more.

GWAR wrapped up their fall tour, but have a handful of dates on tap for 2023, including a gig on Lamb of God’s inaugural Headbangers Boat cruise, setting sail from Miami next October.

See images of the Cuttlefish of Cthulu dildo below, with a beer can included to show the scale of the different sizes. Seriously, that Extra Large is ridiculous!

