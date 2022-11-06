Harry Styles Postpones LA Concerts Due to the Flu

Harry Styles has been forced to postpone a trio of upcoming tour dates after coming down with the flu.

The “As It Was” singer is currently in the midst of a 15-show residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. “Towards the end of the show on Wednesday I started feeling ill and I’ve been in bed with the flu ever since,” he explained in a post to Instagram.

Styles previously postponed Friday’s concert, which he rescheduled for Sunday. Now, though, he’s again called off that show, as well as concerts scheduled for Saturday and Monday.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to be able to sing,” Styles added, “but I’m leaving the doctor now and I’m devastated that it’s just not possible.”

“Until very recently I haven’t had to postpone a show due to illness in the 12 years I’ve been touring. I’m so sorry to do it, and if there was anyway I could do the show I would.”

The postponed dates have been rescheduled for January. You can find Styles’ updated tour itinerary below.

Harry Styles announces that his shows on November 5th, 6th and 7th will be postponed until January due to illness. pic.twitter.com/tWy4GR7eTS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 6, 2022

Harry Styles 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

11/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Arena VFG * (Tix)

11/22 – Monterrey, MX @ Arena Monterrey * (Tix)

11/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol * (Tix)

11/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol * (Tix)

11/27 – Bogota, CO @ Parque Salitre Mágico *

11/29 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional *

12/01 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida *

12/03 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

12/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate *

12/06 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

12/08 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Área Externa da Jeunesse Arena *

12/10 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski *

12/13 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque *

01/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

01/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

01/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum + (Tix)

02/20 – Perth, AU @ HBF Park ! (Tix)

02/24 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)

02/25 – Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ! (Tix)

02/26 – Gold Coast, AU @ Metricon Stadium ! (Tix)

03/03 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)

03/04 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! (Tix)

03/07 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park, Mt Smart Stadium ! (Tix)

05/13 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena ! (Tix)

05/14 – Horsens, DK @ CASA Arena ! (Tix)

05/17 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ! (Tix)

05/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion ! (Tix)

05/22 – Coventry, UK @ Coventry Building Society Arena ! (Tix)

05/23 – Coventry, UK @ Coventry Building Society Arena ! (Tix)

05/26 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium ! (Tix)

05/27 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium ! (Tix)

06/01 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France ! (Tix)

06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ! (Tix)

06/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA ! (Tix)

06/10 – Slane, IE @ Slane Castle !% (Tix)

06/13 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

06/14 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

06/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

06/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium ! (Tix)

06/20 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ! (Tix)

06/21 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium ! (Tix)

06/24 – Werchter, BE @ Festivalpark ! (Tix)

06/27 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena ! (Tix)

06/28 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena ! (Tix)

07/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy ! (Tix)

07/05 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutche Bank Park ! (Tix)

07/06 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutche Bank Park ! (Tix)

07/08 – Viena, AT @ Ernst-Happel Stadium !

07/12 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olimpic Lluis Company ! (Tix)

07/14 – Madrid, ES @ Nuevo Espacio Mad Cool ! (Tix)

07/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Passeio Maritimo Alges !

07/22 – Reggio Emilia, IT @ RCF Arena ! (Tix)

+ = w/ Ben Harper

* = w/ Koffee

! = w/ Wet Leg

% = w/ Inhaler