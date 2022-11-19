Menu
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Break Up After Nearly Two Years: Report

The couple are "on a break" due to conflicting schedules

Olivia Wilde with Harry Styles, photo Neil Mockford/GC Images
November 18, 2022 | 8:07pm ET

    Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are putting a pause on their relationship after two years, according to multiple media reports.

    People, TMZ, and Page Six all report that Styles and Wilde are “on a break” due to their conflicting schedules. Styles is returning overseas to continue his “Love On Tour,” while Wilde plans to remain in Los Angeles to work on her own projects and care for her two children, which she shares with former partner Jason Sudeikis.

    “They’re on a break. It’s impossible to have a relationship when he’s in every continent next year and Olivia has her job and her kids,” a source told Page Six.

    “It’s a very amicable decision… They’re still very close friends,” People adds.

    Styles and Wilde began dating on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in early 2021. The film was directed by Wilde and co-starred Styles alongside Florence Pugh. Their relationship reportedly caused drama between Wilde and Pugh, culminating in an awkward red carpet premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September.

    Prior to their split, Wilde had been a frequent presence at Styles’ live shows, as she was often seen watching and dancing from the floor. Styles is set to tour Latin America to close the year before heading to Australia, Asia, the UK, and Europe in 2023.

