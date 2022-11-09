Hatchie Offers Heavy Electronica With Club-Ready New Single “Nosedive”: Stream

Hatchie is back with a new song called “Nosedive.” Listen to the single below.

The artist born Harriette Pilbeam is currently on the road with Alex G, and the energetic “Nosedive” is sure to warm up audiences before their favorite singer-songwriter takes the stage. Hatchie discussed the electronic track in a statement, explaining, “I wrote ‘Nosedive’ with Joe [Agius] and Jorge [Elbrecht] last year after we hit up an amazing goth megaclub in Denver on a weeknight. We were inspired to recreate the energy we felt there and experiment with a lyric-free chorus. There aren’t any other songs in our live show that are this punchy, so we wanted to write something angry and powerful. It’s about realizing you don’t have control over your life despite your best efforts; I wanted the lyrics to sound like the devil on your shoulder convincing you to self sabotage.”

“Nosedive” follows Hatchie’s album Giving the World Away, which she released back in April. Consequence caught up with the artist to discuss the making of the LP, and she also helped us ring in our 15th anniversary by taking the Consequestionnaire. See all of her upcoming tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Hatchie 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/09 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/12 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

11/14 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

11/17 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club ^

11/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

12/30 — Hesse, AU @ Beyond The Valley

01/07 — Melbourne, AU @ OnStage: The Series

03/18 — Mt Cotton, AU @ A Day on the Green *

^ = w/ Alex G

*= w/ Florence & the Machine