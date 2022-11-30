Hermanos Gutierrez on Dan Auerbach, Desert Sounds, and Multicultural Background

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Hermanos Gutierrez dropped by Kyle Meredith With… to talk about El Bueno y El Malo, their Dan Auerbach-produced LP that finds the brothers furthering their collection of songs that recall desert landscapes and beautiful Western images.

Estevan and Alejandro talk about starting the band and what led them to playing classical guitar, how they hooked up with The Black Keys guitarist/singer, and the 10 seconds of listening that brought them together. The pair also discuss why the desert is such a strong touchpoint for their writing and how coming from both Swiss and Ecuadorian backgrounds influenced their style.

Listen to Hermanos Gutierrez discuss El Bueno y El Malo above, or watch the chat via YouTube below.