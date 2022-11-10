High Maintenance Turns 10: An Oral History of HBO’s Pot-Scented Anthology Dramedy

In November 2012, three industry professionals with a deep appreciation for pot launched a “fun weekend hobby art project” that changed not just their lives, but the people they collaborated with.

High Maintenance originally launched as a short-form web series hosted on Vimeo, because the intention of executive producers Katja Blichfeld, Russell Gregory, and Ben Sinclair was to provide a showcase for under-appreciated acting talent either represented by Gregory (an agent) or discovered by Blichfeld (a casting director who was then working on 30 Rock).

“I found that there’s no lack of interesting talent in [New York],” Blichfeld tells Consequence. “And I luckily got to cast a lot of those people on 30 Rock. But that feeling of an abundance of riches out there, there being so many actors who I found interesting and inspired by, really was a big catalyst for creating High Maintenance.”

Structured as an anthology, individual episodes focused on the many different clients of a bike-riding weed dealer known only as The Guy (Sinclair), and even during its independent days, the creative team were able to attract known performers like Dan Stevens and Hannibal Buress, along with rising stars like Michael Cyril Creighton, William Jackson Harper, Max Jenkins, Greta Lee, Britt Lower, and Heléne Yorke — many of whom now credit their current success with the showcase provided by their episodes.

To celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary, Consequence spoke with Blichfeld, Sinclair, Russell, and many others involved with the series during its wild eight-year journey. While technically, that journey is done, as Blichfeld says, “never say never about anything.”

“We Were Trying to Showcase Their Humanity”

Blichfeld’s career as a casting director began, believe it or not, with a teen idol.

Katja Blichfeld (Co-Creator): When I was a pre-teen. I had a big crush on Christian Slater. So, of course, I knew everything about Christian Slater back then, and among the things I knew was that he had gotten his start through his mom, who was a casting director. So I put two and two together: “Oh, there are people in the world who are responsible for working with talent and placing talent in roles.” I didn’t really have a full understanding of all how it works, but I probably just thought, “Oh, cool. You get to hang out with the likes of Christian Slater.” [Laughs]

Russell Gregory (Executive Producer): I had worked as a talent agent for about a decade, and when I was an agent Katja was doing a lot of casting for 30 Rock, which she won an Emmy for, and I was always pushing my clients for that show, like Bridget Moloney and Heléne Yorke. So I had a handful of clients that Katja knew very well, and we were hanging out with Ben, talking and telling stories. And I had decided that I was going to quit my job as an agent and become a talent manager, because I also wanted to try my hand at producing.

Blichfeld: I didn’t really fancy myself a filmmaker or anything like that at that moment. I just felt like a storyteller. But I would definitely not have given myself the label of writer, director, producer — any of that stuff — at the time that we conceived of doing a web series.