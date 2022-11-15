Menu
High Water Festival 2023: Beck, Wilco, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise to Headline

Bleachers, Father John Misty, and Angel Olsen will also play the North Charleston, South Carolina festival

high water festival 2023 lineup beck wilco rainbow kitten surprise
Beck (photo by Philip Cosores), Rainbow Kitten Surprise (photo by Aubrey Denis), and Wilco (photo by Ben Kaye)
November 15, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    South Carolina’s High Water Festival has revealed its 2023 lineup, with Beck, Wilco, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise topping the bill as headliners. The two-day event is set for April 15th and 16th at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park.

    Other notable performers slated for the Shovels & Rope-curated lineup include Bleachers, Father John Misty, Angel Olsen, Big Boi, and Orville Peck. Guster, Lucius, Sierra Ferrell, Wilder Woods, Bully, Ezra Furman, S.G. Goodman, Black Opry Revue, Madi Diaz, Tre Burt, Kyshona, and She Returns from War will also play the festival.

    Tickets for High Water Festival 2023 go on sale starting Thursday, November 17th at 12:00 p.m. ET. A variety of packages will be available, including general admission, VIP, Platinum, and the top-tier Weekender. Get more details here.

    High Water Festival will also feature a market offering items from local craft vendors alongside festival and artist merch. Food from local and regional eateries will also be available to pair with craft brews or cocktails.

    Beck recently shared a cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man” for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, which Young didn’t appreciate. Wilco’s last album was this year’s Cruel Country. Meanwhile, Rainbow Kitten Surprise are currently on tour; grab your seats here.

    high water festival 2023 lineup poster beck wilco rainbow kitten surprise

