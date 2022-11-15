Menu
Highly Suspect Announce 2023 US Tour

The rock act will kick off a headlining run in February

highly suspect 2023 tour
Highly Suspect, photo by Jimmy Fontaine
November 15, 2022 | 3:47pm ET

    Highly Suspect have announced a 2023 US headlining tour with support from Dead Poet Society. The outing kicks off February 3rd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and runs through March 3rd in Indianapolis.

    Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday (November 16th) at 10 a.m. local time, with Live Nation pre-sale starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. A general on-sale begins Friday (November 16th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Following their headlining run, Highly Suspect will link up with Muse for the British band’s “Will of the People” North American tour alongside Evanescence. Those dates run from April 2nd through the 20th.

    Highly Suspect have been going strong since their formation in 2009, rising to the major-label ranks via Warner Music Group’s 300 imprint. The band has since notched a Grammy nomination and released its fourth studio album, The Midnight Demon Club, in September. A fall 2022 tour in support of the LP recently wrapped up earlier this month.

    You can see the full list of dates for Highly Suspect’s 2023 headlining tour below. Get tickets here.

    Highly Suspect’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Dead Poet Society:
    02/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
    02/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    02/05 – Destin, FL @ Club LA
    02/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall
    02/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
    02/10 – Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge
    02/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    02/14 – Louisville, KY @ The Mercury Ballroom
    02/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
    02/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    02/18 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage
    02/21 – Lexington KY @ Manchester Music Hall
    02/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
    02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    02/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    02/28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Castle Theatre
    03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    03/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian

    highly suspect 2023 tour poster

