Highly Suspect Announce 2023 US Tour

Highly Suspect have announced a 2023 US headlining tour with support from Dead Poet Society. The outing kicks off February 3rd in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and runs through March 3rd in Indianapolis.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday (November 16th) at 10 a.m. local time, with Live Nation pre-sale starting on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time using the code HEADLINE. A general on-sale begins Friday (November 16th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Following their headlining run, Highly Suspect will link up with Muse for the British band’s “Will of the People” North American tour alongside Evanescence. Those dates run from April 2nd through the 20th.

Highly Suspect have been going strong since their formation in 2009, rising to the major-label ranks via Warner Music Group’s 300 imprint. The band has since notched a Grammy nomination and released its fourth studio album, The Midnight Demon Club, in September. A fall 2022 tour in support of the LP recently wrapped up earlier this month.

You can see the full list of dates for Highly Suspect’s 2023 headlining tour below. Get tickets here.

Highly Suspect’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Dead Poet Society:

02/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

02/04 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

02/05 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

02/07 – Mobile, AL @ Soul Kitchen Music Hall

02/09 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

02/10 – Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge

02/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

02/14 – Louisville, KY @ The Mercury Ballroom

02/16 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

02/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

02/18 – Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage

02/21 – Lexington KY @ Manchester Music Hall

02/23 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre

02/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

02/25 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

02/28 – Bloomington, IN @ The Castle Theatre

03/02 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

03/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Egyptian