Bon Iver, Maggie Rogers, and Zach Bryan to Headline Hinterland Music Festival 2023

Hinterland Music Festival is cropping back up in St. Charles, Iowa from August 4th-6th, 2023, with a lineup led by Bon Iver, Maggie Rogers, and Zach Bryan.

The eighth iteration of the rural festival outside Des Moines will be hosted once again at Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater and returns to a three-day event after this year’s fourth day expansion. The indie rock-heavy roster also includes artists like Angel Olsen, Houndmouth, Sylvan Esso, Orville Peck, Wallows, and The Regrettes.

The lineup is rounded out by the likes of Noah Kahan, Faye Webster, Joy Oladokun, Skegss, Tomberlin, The Teskey Brothers, Wilderado, and more. Maggie Rogers’ upcoming 2023 tourmates Del Water Gap will also share the bill that Sunday, and a special “Hinterkids” stage boasts a performance by Koo Koo Kanga Roo. Meanwhile, an open slot within Sunday’s listing suggests there is still more to be revealed. See the full lineup poster below.

Passes to Hinterland Music Festival 2023 will be available for pre-sale to fans who register via the festival’s website on Thursday, November 3rd at 10:00 a.m. CT. Camping passes and tickets for the general public follow on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. CT.

