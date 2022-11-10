How to Get Tickets to Anita Baker’s 2023 Tour

Anita Baker is heading out on a 2023 North American tour, but tickets will be arriving well before the end of the year. The 15-city outing, her first extensive tour since beginning to host a successful Las Vegas residency in 2019, will also mark the 40th anniversary of her 1983 debut LP, The Songstress.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Anita Baker’s Next Tour?

The 2023 live circuit begins in Hollywood, Florida on February 11th, followed by stops in Atlanta and New Orleans. The “Angel” singer will break until the summer when she resumes in Newark, New Jersey on May 10th. She’ll play Long Island, New York and Baltimore in May, then Chicago on June 30th and back to her hometown of Detroit on July 2nd.

Anita Baker will wind down until the late Fall when she opens in Greensboro, North Carolina on November 18th. She’ll play in Memphis on November 22nd and Atlantic City, New Jersey on November 14th, then deliver two Texas performances between Houston and Dallas in mid-December. Baker will headline Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on December 22nd and conclude her 2023 tour in Oakland on December 23rd.

Who Is Opening for Anita Baker on Tour?

Though no details have been shared regarding an opener or supporting act, Baker teased “some special guests” in a statement about the upcoming tour.

How Can I Get Tickets for Anita Baker’s 2023 Tour?

Anita Baker tickets will be available via pre-sale with a number of options opening up in quick succession. Citi cardmembers will gain pre-sale access first on Monday, November 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale starting on Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code HEADLINE). General public tickets for all of Anita Baker’s shows will go on sale Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Anita Baker’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Anita Baker’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates:

02/11 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/10 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

05/12 – Long Island, NY @ UBS Arena

05/14 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

06/30 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

11/18 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11/22 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

11/24 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

12/15 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/17 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

12/23 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena