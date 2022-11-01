Menu
How to Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2023 Tour

"What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II" opens in March 2023

for KING & COUNTRY, photo courtesy of Rogers and Cowan
November 1, 2022 | 11:40am ET

    KING & COUNTRY are preparing for their 2023 outing, “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II,” and true to the name, they’re wasting no time by getting tickets on-sale quickly.  The new 31-city trek will follow the Nashville duo’s “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience” as well as their early March LP and tour namesake, What Are We Waiting For?

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is for KING & COUNTRY’s Next Tour?

    Following “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience,” for KING & COUNTRY will break for the remainder of 2022, then kick back into gear in March 2023 to launch “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II.”

    Related Video

    The North American excursion begins in Honolulu on March 25th, then opens the next month in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 5th. After stops in Illinois and Ohio, the band heads south for shows in Mississippi, Louisiana, and their first bout with Texas in Belton and Corpus Christi. They’ll jet to New York to perform in Rochester on April 20th and Albany on April 21st, then close out the month between Virginia, Connecticut, Arkansas, and two nights in Kansas.

    for KING & COUNTRY return to Texas for a lengthier stay at the beginning of May with shows in El Paso, San Angelo, College Station, Beaumont, and Lubbock. Next, they bounce between Savannah, Georgia; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Macon, Georgia before playing their last scheduled U.S. date in Huntsville, Alabama on May 14th. They’ll wrap the tour with a Canadian stretch that opens in Winnipeg on May 24th and features three performances in Edmonton as well as stops in Saskatoon and Calgary. “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II” closes in Vancouver on May 31st.

    Who Is Supporting for KING & COUNTRY on Tour?

    No details have been shared yet regarding the openers or tour support joining for KING & COUNTRY on the road in 2023. However, that means there’s still hope that we’ll get to see Jordin Sparks come on-stage to perform her recent duet with the brothers, “Love Me Like I Am.”

    How Can I Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience” are on-sale now with several dates already sold out.

    Fans will be able to first access for KING & COUNTRY tickets for their 2023 dates  by texting “LIKEIAM” to 615-257-9555 for a special artist pre-sale code. A Live Nation pre-sale runs from Tuesday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, November 3rd at 10:00 p.m. local time (use code HEADLINE). Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets will also be available via V.I.P. packages and Platinum Seating options.

    General public on-sale follows on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are for KING & COUNTRY’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

    See for KING & COUNTRY’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    KING & COUNTRY 2022-2023 Dates:
    11/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    11/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    12/01 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell
    12/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
    12/03 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
    12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    12/08 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
    12/09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    12/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    12/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    12/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
    12/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    12/18 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House
    03/25 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
    04/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
    04/06 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
    04/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    04/08 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    04/14 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
    04/15 – Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo
    04/16 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
    04/20 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
    04/21 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    04/22 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
    04/23 – Hartford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
    04/27 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena
    04/28 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
    04/29 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
    04/30 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
    05/02 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
    05/04 – San Angelo, TX @ Foster Communications Coliseum
    05/05 – College Station, TX @ Reed Arena
    05/06 – Beaumont, TX @ Ford Park
    05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
    05/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    05/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    05/13 – Macon, GA @ Macon Coliseum
    05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
    05/24 – Winnipeg, AB @ Centennial Hall
    05/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Elim Church
    05/26 – Edmonton, AB @ ChristCity Church
    05/27 – Edmonton, AB @ ChristCity Church (Matinee & Evening shows)
    05/29 – Calgary, AB @ WinSport Arena
    05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

