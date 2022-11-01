How to Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2023 Tour

KING & COUNTRY are preparing for their 2023 outing, “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II,” and true to the name, they’re wasting no time by getting tickets on-sale quickly. The new 31-city trek will follow the Nashville duo’s “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience” as well as their early March LP and tour namesake, What Are We Waiting For?

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is for KING & COUNTRY’s Next Tour?

Following “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience,” for KING & COUNTRY will break for the remainder of 2022, then kick back into gear in March 2023 to launch “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The North American excursion begins in Honolulu on March 25th, then opens the next month in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 5th. After stops in Illinois and Ohio, the band heads south for shows in Mississippi, Louisiana, and their first bout with Texas in Belton and Corpus Christi. They’ll jet to New York to perform in Rochester on April 20th and Albany on April 21st, then close out the month between Virginia, Connecticut, Arkansas, and two nights in Kansas.

for KING & COUNTRY return to Texas for a lengthier stay at the beginning of May with shows in El Paso, San Angelo, College Station, Beaumont, and Lubbock. Next, they bounce between Savannah, Georgia; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Macon, Georgia before playing their last scheduled U.S. date in Huntsville, Alabama on May 14th. They’ll wrap the tour with a Canadian stretch that opens in Winnipeg on May 24th and features three performances in Edmonton as well as stops in Saskatoon and Calgary. “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II” closes in Vancouver on May 31st.

Who Is Supporting for KING & COUNTRY on Tour?

No details have been shared yet regarding the openers or tour support joining for KING & COUNTRY on the road in 2023. However, that means there’s still hope that we’ll get to see Jordin Sparks come on-stage to perform her recent duet with the brothers, “Love Me Like I Am.”

How Can I Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2023 Tour?

Advertisement

Tickets for “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience” are on-sale now with several dates already sold out.

Fans will be able to first access for KING & COUNTRY tickets for their 2023 dates by texting “LIKEIAM” to 615-257-9555 for a special artist pre-sale code. A Live Nation pre-sale runs from Tuesday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, November 3rd at 10:00 p.m. local time (use code HEADLINE). Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets will also be available via V.I.P. packages and Platinum Seating options.

General public on-sale follows on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are for KING & COUNTRY’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?

See for KING & COUNTRY’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Advertisement

KING & COUNTRY 2022-2023 Dates:

11/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

11/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

12/01 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell

12/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

12/03 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

12/08 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena

12/09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

12/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

12/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

12/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

12/18 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House

03/25 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena

04/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

04/06 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark

04/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

04/08 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

04/14 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

04/15 – Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo

04/16 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center

04/20 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

04/21 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

04/22 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

04/23 – Hartford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

04/27 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena

04/28 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena

04/29 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena

04/30 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena

05/02 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum

05/04 – San Angelo, TX @ Foster Communications Coliseum

05/05 – College Station, TX @ Reed Arena

05/06 – Beaumont, TX @ Ford Park

05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena

05/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

05/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

05/13 – Macon, GA @ Macon Coliseum

05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

05/24 – Winnipeg, AB @ Centennial Hall

05/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Elim Church

05/26 – Edmonton, AB @ ChristCity Church

05/27 – Edmonton, AB @ ChristCity Church (Matinee & Evening shows)

05/29 – Calgary, AB @ WinSport Arena

05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre