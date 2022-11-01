How to Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2023 Tour

KING & COUNTRY are preparing for their 2023 outing, “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II,” and true to the name, they’re wasting no time by getting tickets on-sale quickly. The new 31-city trek will follow the Nashville duo’s “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience” as well as their early March LP and tour namesake, What Are We Waiting For?
What Is for KING & COUNTRY’s Next Tour?
Following “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience,” for KING & COUNTRY will break for the remainder of 2022, then kick back into gear in March 2023 to launch “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II.”
The North American excursion begins in Honolulu on March 25th, then opens the next month in Green Bay, Wisconsin on April 5th. After stops in Illinois and Ohio, the band heads south for shows in Mississippi, Louisiana, and their first bout with Texas in Belton and Corpus Christi. They’ll jet to New York to perform in Rochester on April 20th and Albany on April 21st, then close out the month between Virginia, Connecticut, Arkansas, and two nights in Kansas.
for KING & COUNTRY return to Texas for a lengthier stay at the beginning of May with shows in El Paso, San Angelo, College Station, Beaumont, and Lubbock. Next, they bounce between Savannah, Georgia; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Macon, Georgia before playing their last scheduled U.S. date in Huntsville, Alabama on May 14th. They’ll wrap the tour with a Canadian stretch that opens in Winnipeg on May 24th and features three performances in Edmonton as well as stops in Saskatoon and Calgary. “What Are We Waiting For? The Tour Part II” closes in Vancouver on May 31st.
Who Is Supporting for KING & COUNTRY on Tour?
No details have been shared yet regarding the openers or tour support joining for KING & COUNTRY on the road in 2023. However, that means there’s still hope that we’ll get to see Jordin Sparks come on-stage to perform her recent duet with the brothers, “Love Me Like I Am.”
How Can I Get Tickets to for KING & COUNTRY’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets for “A DRUMMER BOY CHRISTMAS | The 2022 Tour Experience” are on-sale now with several dates already sold out.
Fans will be able to first access for KING & COUNTRY tickets for their 2023 dates by texting “LIKEIAM” to 615-257-9555 for a special artist pre-sale code. A Live Nation pre-sale runs from Tuesday, November 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, November 3rd at 10:00 p.m. local time (use code HEADLINE). Meanwhile, pre-sale tickets will also be available via V.I.P. packages and Platinum Seating options.
General public on-sale follows on Friday, November 4th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
What Are for KING & COUNTRY’s 2022-2023 Tour Dates?
See for KING & COUNTRY's full list of tour dates below
KING & COUNTRY 2022-2023 Dates:
11/26 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
11/27 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
12/01 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMASS Lowell
12/02 – Baltimore, MD @ Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/03 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
12/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
12/08 – Fort Myers, FL @ Hertz Arena
12/09 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
12/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
12/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/16 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
12/17 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
12/18 – Nashville, TN @ Opry House
03/25 – Honolulu, HI @ Blaisdell Arena
04/05 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
04/06 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark
04/07 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
04/08 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
04/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
04/14 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
04/15 – Belton, TX @ Bell County Expo
04/16 – Corpus Christi, TX @ American Bank Center
04/20 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
04/21 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
04/22 – Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena
04/23 – Hartford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre
04/27 – Jonesboro, AR @ First National Bank Arena
04/28 – Wichita, KS @ Hartman Arena
04/29 – Dodge City, KS @ United Wireless Arena
04/30 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena
05/02 – El Paso, TX @ El Paso County Coliseum
05/04 – San Angelo, TX @ Foster Communications Coliseum
05/05 – College Station, TX @ Reed Arena
05/06 – Beaumont, TX @ Ford Park
05/07 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarkets Arena
05/11 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
05/12 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
05/13 – Macon, GA @ Macon Coliseum
05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
05/24 – Winnipeg, AB @ Centennial Hall
05/25 – Saskatoon, SK @ Elim Church
05/26 – Edmonton, AB @ ChristCity Church
05/27 – Edmonton, AB @ ChristCity Church (Matinee & Evening shows)
05/29 – Calgary, AB @ WinSport Arena
05/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre