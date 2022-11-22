How to Get Tickets to Kenny Chesney’s 2023 Tour

Kenny Chesney is ready to return to the road for his “I Go Back 2023” tour, and No Shoes Nation will need to claim their tickets soon to join on the country superstar’s 21-date trip down memory lane.

In a statement, Chesney shared his reason for choosing his beloved 2004 single as the tour’s nostalgia-laden namesake, saying “That song is about holding all those things that shaped you very close, recognizing how special they are – and keeping them alive any way you can. So, I decided that rather than just go repeat what we did, I wanted to take this band and these songs to a lot of the cities we played on our way up! Let’s call the tour ‘I Go Back’ – and do just that.”

“I remember coming up, the craziness of so many of those dates,” he continued. “Markets where people were using chain-cutters to get onto the lawn because we were so sold out in the Carolinas… and that’s a kind of energy that should never be left behind. For all those fans – based on how good last year felt – I want to bring what was coming off that stage to you, where you are, so we can all have that kind of experience together!”

Advertisement

Related Video

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Kenny Chesney’s Next Tour?

The “I Go Back 2023” tour kicks off in State College, Pennsylvania on March 25th. Following stops in Wichita, Kansas and Oklahoma City, Kenny Chesney headlines Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on April 1st. He’ll head south via Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to shows in Birmingham, Alabama and Florida between Jacksonville and Fort Lauderdale. He plays Lexington, Kentucky on April 25th; Greenville, South Carolina on April 27th; and Greensboro, North Carolina on April 29th.

Chesney opens the next month in Moline, Illinois on May 4th, then settles in the Midwest for performances in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Lincoln, Nebraska; Evansville, Illinois; and more. He’ll host No Shoes Nation at Charleston, South Carolina’s Credit One Stadium on May 25th, then he plays his last show for two months in Orange Beach, Alabama on May 27th. He resumes for a previously announced tour date in Des Moines, Iowa on July 22nd.

Who Is Opening for Kenny Chesney on Tour?

Advertisement

Kenny Chesney will be joined on his “I Go Back 2023” tour by country singer-songwriter Kelsea Ballerini. Her fourth album, SUBJECT TO CHANGE, arrived in September.

How Can I Get Tickets for Kenny Chesney’s 2023 Tour?

Kenny Chesney tickets will be first available to American Express cardholders, who will gain pre-sale access on Wednesday, November 23rd at 10:00 a.m. local time. Two pre-sales for members of Chesney’s No Shoes Nation fan club will run on Monday, November 28th; a premium pre-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a basic pre-sale follows at 12:00 p.m. local time. A pre-sale hosted by Kelsea Ballerini will begin the same day.

A Ticketmaster pre-sale opens on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code HEADLINE). Finally, general public tickets will go on-sale Friday, December 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Advertisement

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Kenny Chesney’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Kenny Chesney’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Kenny Chesney 2023 Tour Dates:

03/25 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/30 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

04/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

04/06 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

04/08 – Wilkes-Barre Township, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

04/12 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

04/14 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

04/16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga

04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/27 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

04/29 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

05/04 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The Mark

05/06 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

05/09 – Grand Forks, ND @ The Alerus Center

05/11 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

05/13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

05/18 – Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

05/20 – Evansville, IN @ Ford Center

05/25 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

05/27 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf

07/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hy-Vee Indy Race