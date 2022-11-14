Menu
How to Get Tickets to Lizzo’s 2023 Tour

The arena tour supports Lizzo's fourth album, SPECIAL

Lizzo Tickets 2022 Tour Special album dates
Lizzo (photo courtesy of artist)
November 14, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Lizzo has something extra special in the works with a new leg of North American tour date going down in 2023. The run of shows come in support of her latest album, Special.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Lizzo’s Next Tour?

    Following her initial run of shows in Fall 2022, Lizzo will return to the road for a new North American leg in late April 2023. She’ll visit cities she didn’t hit on the initial run of Special shows, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and San Diego. As of now, the tour is set to conclude in Palm Desert, California on June 2nd.

    Who Is Opening for Lizzo on Tour?

    Openers for Lizzo’s Spring 2023 tour have not yet been revealed; however, she was previously joined by Atlanta rapper Latto on her initial run of Special shows.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Lizzo’s 2023 Tour?

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for Lizzo’s 2023 North American tour is set for Thursday, November 17th (using access code HEADLINE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Additionally, American Express® card members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

    You can purchase tickets to all of Lizzo’s upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Lizzo’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Lizzo’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

    Lizzo 2022 Tour Dates:

    11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    02/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
    02/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
    02/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    02/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
    02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
    02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    03/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
    03/03 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
    03/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    03/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    03/11 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    03/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    03/15 – London, UK @ The O2
    03/16 – London, UK @ The O2
    04/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
    05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    05/06 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
    05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    05/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    05/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    05/19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    05/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    05/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    06/02 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

