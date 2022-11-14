How to Get Tickets to Lizzo’s 2023 Tour

Lizzo has something extra special in the works with a new leg of North American tour date going down in 2023. The run of shows come in support of her latest album, Special.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Lizzo’s Next Tour?
Following her initial run of shows in Fall 2022, Lizzo will return to the road for a new North American leg in late April 2023. She’ll visit cities she didn’t hit on the initial run of Special shows, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and San Diego. As of now, the tour is set to conclude in Palm Desert, California on June 2nd.
Who Is Opening for Lizzo on Tour?
Openers for Lizzo’s Spring 2023 tour have not yet been revealed; however, she was previously joined by Atlanta rapper Latto on her initial run of Special shows.
How Can I Get Tickets for Lizzo’s 2023 Tour?
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for Lizzo’s 2023 North American tour is set for Thursday, November 17th (using access code HEADLINE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Additionally, American Express® card members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 p.m. local time.
You can purchase tickets to all of Lizzo’s upcoming tour dates via Ticketmaster.
What Are Lizzo’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Lizzo’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.
Lizzo 2022 Tour Dates:
11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
02/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
02/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena
02/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
02/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
03/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum
03/03 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
03/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
03/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
03/11 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
03/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
03/15 – London, UK @ The O2
03/16 – London, UK @ The O2
04/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
04/22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
04/26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
05/06 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center
05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
05/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
05/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
05/19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
05/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
06/02 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena