How to Get Tickets to Lizzo’s 2023 Tour

Lizzo has something extra special in the works with a new leg of North American tour date going down in 2023. The run of shows come in support of her latest album, Special.

What Is Lizzo’s Next Tour?

Following her initial run of shows in Fall 2022, Lizzo will return to the road for a new North American leg in late April 2023. She’ll visit cities she didn’t hit on the initial run of Special shows, including St. Louis, Memphis, Montreal, Baltimore, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Phoenix, and San Diego. As of now, the tour is set to conclude in Palm Desert, California on June 2nd.

Who Is Opening for Lizzo on Tour?

Openers for Lizzo’s Spring 2023 tour have not yet been revealed; however, she was previously joined by Atlanta rapper Latto on her initial run of Special shows.

How Can I Get Tickets for Lizzo’s 2023 Tour?

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for Lizzo’s 2023 North American tour is set for Thursday, November 17th (using access code HEADLINE), with a public on-sale following on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Additionally, American Express® card members will have first access to purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time through Thursday, November 17th at 10:00 p.m. local time.

What Are Lizzo’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Lizzo’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming concerts here.

Lizzo 2022 Tour Dates:

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

02/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

02/18 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena

02/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

02/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

02/24 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

02/27 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

02/28 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/02 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum

03/03 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

03/05 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

03/08 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

03/09 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

03/11 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

03/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

03/15 – London, UK @ The O2

03/16 – London, UK @ The O2

04/21 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/26 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

05/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

05/06 – Hartford, CT @ XL Center

05/09 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

05/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

05/16 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

05/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/19 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

05/20 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

05/25 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

06/02 – Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena