How to Get Tickets to Louis Tomlinson’s 2023 Tour

Louis Tomlinson is gearing up to release his second solo album, Faith in the Future, and along with it, he’s announced a massive run of 2023 tour dates that include stops across North America and Europe.

The “Faith in the Future World Tour” begins in North America on May 26th, when Tomlinson kicks off a six-month trek with a show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Come August, he’ll head over to Europe, where the tour continues through November.

Ahead of Faith in the Future’s release, Tomlinson has shared the new single “Silver Tongues,” a track the former One Direction member called “probably the song I’m most proud of on the record.” Listen to the single below, and pre-order Faith in the Future here. Meanwhile, scroll onward to learn how to get tickets to Tomlinson’s 2023 tour, and get your seats starting Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Is Louis Tomlinson’s 2023 Tour?

Tomlinson’s 2023 tour is in support of his new album Faith in the Future, the follow up to 2020’s WALLS. The tour includes several dates in North America (spanning May 26th to July 29th) and several dates in Europe (spanning August 29th to November 18th). Notable dates include June 21st at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, June 30th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and July 29th at Forest Hill Stadium in New York.

Who Is Opening Louis Tomlinson’s 2023 Tour?

Tomlinson has yet to announce support acts for the “Faith in the Future World Tour.”

When Do Tickets Go on Sale?

Tickets to Tomlinson’s 2023 tour become available on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Louis Tomlinson’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Tomlinson’s full itinerary below.

Louis Tomlinson 2023 Tour Dates:

05/26 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Tix)

05/27 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (Tix)

05/29 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell (Tix)

05.30 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage (Tix)

06/01 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center (Tix)

06/02 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre (Tix)

06/03 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage (Tix)

06/06 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor (Tix)

06/07 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park (Tix)

06/09 — St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park (Tix)

06/10 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre (Tix)

06/13 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion (Tix)

06/15 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion (Tix)

06/16 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory (Tix)

06/17 — Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove (Tix)

06/19 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Stanford Premier Center (Tix)

06/21 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre (Tix)

06/24 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater (Tix)

06/26 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre (Tix)

06/27 — Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts (Tix)

06/29 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre (Tix)

06/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Hollywood Bowl (Tix)

07/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan (Tix)

07/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre (Tix)

07/06 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Tix)

07/07 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park (Tix)

07/08 — Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (Tix)

07/11 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre (Tix)

07/13 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood (Tix)

07/14 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center (Tix)

07/15 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (Tix)

07/18 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater (Tix)

07/19 — Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre (Tix)

07/21 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater (Tix)

07/22 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (Tix)

07/24 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway (Tix)

07/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann (Tix)

07/28 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage (Tix)

07/29 — New York, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (Tix)

08/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)

08/31 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)

09/01 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

09/02 — Stockholm, SE @ Hovet

09/04 — Helsinki, FI @ Ice Hall

09/05 — Tallinn, EE @ Saku Arena

09/07 — Riga, LV @ Arena Riga

09/08 — Kaunas, LT @ Zalgiris Arena

09/10 — Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

09/11 — Lodsz, PL @ Atlas Arena

09/13 — Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle

09/14 — Ljubljana, SI @ Stozice Arena

09/15 — Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena

09/17 — Bucharest, RO @ Arenele Romane

09/18 — Sofia, BG @ Arena Armeec

09/20 — Athens, GR @ Petras Theater

10/01 — Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Arena Miribilla (Tix)

10/03 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

10/05 — Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center (Tix)

10/06 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi (Tix)

10/08 — Turin, IT @ Palau Alpitour (Tix)

10/09 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena (Tix)

10/11 — Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal (Tix)

10/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)

10/14 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena (Tix)

10/15 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)

10/17 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)

10/19 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena (Tix)

10/20 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena (Tix)

10/22 — Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle (Tix)

10/23 — Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

11/08 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena (Tix)

11/10 — Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)

11/11 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)

11/12 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)

11/14 — Brighton, UK @ Brighton Centre (Tix)

11/15 — Cardiff, UK @ International Arena (Tix)

11/17 — London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)

11/18 — Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena (Tix)