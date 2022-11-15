How to Get Tickets to MANÁ’s 2023 Tour

MANÁ have lined up dates for their 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour. The Mexican rock legends initially kicked off the trek in Summer 2022 with an arena-filled Latin American leg.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits,” the band shared in a statement. “We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life.”

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is MANÁ’s Next Tour?

The “Oye Mi Amor” group will complete their Los Angeles residency in 2023 with two additional shows at Kia Forum on February 10th and 11th. From there, MANÁ will officially resume the “México Lindo Y Querido” tour in San Jose, California on March 17th. The band hits Oakland on March 18th and Phoenix for two nights on March 24th and 25th, then plays Texas twice between Houston and San Antonio. They headline two shows in Miami on April 14th and 15th, then travel north to Washington, DC on April 21st.

MANÁ will headline New York’s UBS Arena on April 22nd, then top Chicago’s United Center for two performances on April 28th and 29th. The tour heads south to Atlanta on May 5th and Greensboro, North Carolina on May 6th. Later in 2023, the group will reconvene in Las Vegas on September 17th and close their North American tour in Sacramento on September 23rd.

Who Is Opening for MANÁ on Tour?

There have no confirmations regarding MANÁ’s potential openers, special guests, or supporting acts, but the band has maintained their knack for surprise; their recent LA residency featured an unexpected appearance from The Eagles’ Joe Walsh.

How Can I Get Tickets for MANÁ’s 2023 Tour?

MANÁ tickets for their 2023 “México Lindo Y Querido” tour will be available to the general public on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale will go down one day earlier on Thursday, November 17th (use access code HEADLINE).

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are MANÁ’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See MANÁ’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

MANÁ 2023 Tour Dates:

02/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

02/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

03/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

04/01 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/14 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/15 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

04/21 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

04/22 – New York, NY @ UBS Arena

04/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

05/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Gas South Arena

05/06 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

09/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

09/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center