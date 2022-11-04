Paramore are officially back. The pop punk heroes are gearing up to release their new album, This Is Why, which they’ll support by embarking an extensive North American arena tour in 2023. As we await the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter, read on to learn how you can score tickets to Paramore’s upcoming shows.

What Is Paramore’s Next Tour?

After playing a string of theater shows in late 2022, Paramore will embark on a more extensive North American arena tour in 2023. The first leg of the tour kicks off on May 23rd in Charlotte, North Carolina and makes stops in Atlanta, New York, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and Orlando before wrapping in Hollywood, Florida on June 14th. A second leg commences on July 6th in New Orleans and features stops in Austin, Houston, Dallas, Denver, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, and Salt Lake City before concluding in St. Paul, Minnesota on August 2nd.

The band’s tour schedule also includes a gig supporting Taylor Swift’s “Era Tour,” a headlining slot at the all new Adjacent Festival in Atlantic City, and a UK leg with Bloc Party. Check out the complete itinerary below.

Who Is Opening for Paramore on Tour?

Bloc Party and The Linda Lindas will open the first leg of the jaunt, which runs through the middle of June. The tour picks back up in July, with support provided by Foals and Genesis Owusu.

How Can I Get Tickets for Paramore’s 2023 Tour?

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through November 7th at 11:59 p.m. ET. A pre-sale for registered fans will follow on Thursday, November 10th beginning at 8:00 a.m. local time through 10:00 p.m. local time. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis.

Additionally, American Express® Card Members can get first access to tickets beginning Wednesday, November 9th at 10:00 a.m. local time to Thursday, November 10th at 7:30 a.m. local time.

A general ticket on-sale will then take place on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Paramore’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Check out Paramore’s 2023 tour dates below, and prepare for the pit by revisiting our list of the band’s 10 Best Songs.

11/07 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY #

11/09 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre #

11/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center #

11/13 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre #

11/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle #

11/16 – St. Augustine, FL @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/23 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

11/25 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theater

03/02 – Santiago De Surco, PE @ Arena Peru

03/05 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

03/07 – Santiago, CL @ Movistar Arena

03/09 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Qualistage

03/11 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Centro Esportivo Tiete

03/14 – Bogota, CO @ Movistar Arena

03/18 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *

04/13 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

04/15 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff International Arena ^

04/17 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

04/18 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

04/20 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

04/22 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

04/23 – London, UK @ The O2 ^

05/23 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center ^+

05/25 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^+

05/27 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

05/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^+

06/02 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^+

06/04 – Cleaveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^+

06/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse ^+

06/07 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena ^+

06/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^+

06/10 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center ^+

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena ^+

06/13 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center ^+

06/14 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^+

07/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center %$

07/08 – Ft. Worth, FX @ Dickies Aren %$

07/09 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center %$

07/11 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center %$

07/13 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena %$

07/16 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena %

07/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %

07/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %

07/24 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %$

07/25 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum %$

07/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena %$

07/29 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center %$

07/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center %$

08/02 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center %$

# = w/ Ogi

* = w/ Taylor Swift

^ = w/ Bloc Party

% = w/ Foals

$ = w/ The Linda Lindas

+ = w/ Genesis Owusu