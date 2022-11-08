Menu
How to Get Tickets to Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour

First solo tour in nearly a decade begins next spring

Peter Gabriel 2023 tour dates uk europe how to buy tickets
Peter Gabriel, photo by York Tillyer
November 8, 2022 | 1:52pm ET

    Peter Gabriel will head back on the road in Spring 2023 for his first solo tour in nearly a decade, and tickets for the 22-date jaunt across the UK and Europe will go on sale shortly.

    “It’s been a while and I am now surrounded by a whole lot of new songs and am excited to be taking them out on the road for a spin,” Gabriel said in a statement, alluding to his upcoming album i/o. “Look forward to seeing you out there.”

    Get tickets here, and read on for all of the dates and details.

    What Is Peter Gabriel’s Next Tour?

    “The i/o Tour” kicks off on May 18th in Poland and will continue in European cities like Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam, and more. Gabriel will then head over to London, Glasgow, and Manchester before closing out the trek in Dublin on June 25th.

    Who Is Opening for Peter Gabriel?

    No openers have been announced as of yet, but Gabriel will be joined by his regular bandmates Tony Levin, David Rhodes, and Manu Katché.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour?

    Sign up for Gabriel’s mailing list here for pre-order access starting Tuesday, November 8th at 12:00 p.m. GMT. General public tickets go on sale beginning Friday, November 11th. Find individual links to purchase tickets below.

    What Are Peter Gabriel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Peter Gabriel’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

    Peter Gabriel 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/18 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena (Tix)
    05/20 – Verona, IT @ Verona Arena (Tix)
    05/21 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Arena (Tix)
    05/23 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Arena (Tix)
    05/24 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre-Mauroy (Tix)
    05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbuehne (Tix)
    05/28 – Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz (Tix)
    05/30 – Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena (Tix)
    05/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena
    06/02 – Bergen, NO @ Koengen (Tix)
    06/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)
    06/06 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis (Tix)
    06/08 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion (Tix)
    06/10 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena (Tix)
    06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena (Tix)
    06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle (Tix)
    06/15 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena (Tix)
    06/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena (Tix)
    06/19 – London, UK @ The O2 (Tix)
    06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro (Tix)
    06/23 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena (Tix)
    06/25 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena (Tix)

Artists

