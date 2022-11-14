How to Get Tickets to P!NK’s 2023 Tour

P!NK is planning to reach new heights on her “Summer Carnival 2023” tour, and tickets to the 21-city spectacle are soaring in soon.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is P!NK’s Next Tour?

The “Summer Carnival” tour opens in Toronto on July 24th, then proceeds to Boston’s Fenway Park on July 31st and New York’s Citi Field on August 3rd. She’ll continue her stretch of baseball stadium shows in Pittsburgh; Washington, DC; and Minneapolis, and will headline Chicago’s Wrigley Field on August 12th. The tour rounds the month out with a run through Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, and Nebraska.

P!NK resumes in Philadelphia on September 18th followed by a night in Nashville and three stops in Texas between San Antonio, Houston, and Arlington. She’ll raise the bar for the last leg of the tour, upgrading to football stadium venues for dates in San Diego on October 3rd, Los Angeles on October 5th, and Las Vegas on October 7th. The tour wraps in Phoenix on October 9th.

Who Is Supporting P!NK on Tour?

P!NK will be joined by top-marquee talent for her “Summer Carnival 2023” tour. Her special guests are Brandi Carlile (who got an in-person invite via Twitter) and Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo, while Grouplove and KidCutUp will also perform on select dates. See the full itinerary below.

How Can I Get Tickets to P!NK’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for P!NK’s “Summer Carnival 2023” tour will be available via pre-sale for Citi cardmembers on Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. An exclusive pre-sale for members of the Verizon Up loyalty program will follow on Thursday, November 17th at 12:00 p.m. local.

A Live Nation pre-sale will run from Saturday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m local to Sunday, November 20th at 11:00 p.m. local (use code HEADLINE). Brandi Carlile will also host a pre-sale opening Saturday, November 19th; registration is ongoing via her website.

General public tickets go on-sale Monday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are P!NK’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See P!NK’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

P!NK 2023 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre ^*

07/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ball Park ^*

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park !*

08/03 – New York, NY @ Citi Field ^*

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park ^*

08/07 – Washington DC @ Nationals Park !*

08/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field !*

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field !*

08/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field !*

08/16 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park ^*

08/19 – Fargo, ND @ FARGODOME ^*

08/21 – Omaha, NE @ Charles Schwab Field ^*

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park ^*

09/22 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park ^*

09/25 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^*

09/27 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^*

09/29 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field ^*

10/03 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium ^*

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium !*

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^*

10/09 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^*

^ = w/ Brandi Carlile

! = Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo

* = w/ Grouplove + KidCutUp