How to Get Tickets to Sick New World Festival 2023

The inaugural Sick New World Festival 2023 will be ushered in by headliners System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and Incubus, and tickets for the Las Vegas hard rock event are set to reach the masses imminently.

What Is Sick New World Festival?

The new Las Vegas music festival follows When We Were Young as Sin City’s latest genre-specific live event with the best of rock’s heaviest and hardest acts joining together in 2023. The single-day performance will be hosted at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, May 13th. Although Sick New World shares the same promoter and venue as its pop-punk predecessor, it remains to be seen if its initial offering will also be forced to expand to three days.

Who Is Headlining Sick New World in 2023?

The first iteration of Sick New World Festival will be led by System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and Incubus.

Who Else Is Playing at Sick New World in 2023?

The festival’s first roster features Evanescence, Turnstile, Chevelle, The Sisters of Mercy, Papa Roach, Mr. Bungle, Ministry, Melvins, Placebo, Killing Joke, She Wants Revenge, Body Count, Skinny Puppy, 100 gecs, Hoobastank, Filter, and more.

Standout sets that are already building buzz among the marquee talent include Death Grips, who will be playing their first announced show in four years, and Flyleaf, who are primed to reunite with their original singer, Lacey Sturm, at the event.

You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for Sick New World 2023?

Pre-sale tickets for Sick New World Festival 2023 will be available first to fans who register at the festival’s website. The pre-sale opens on Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. PT. Remaining passes will open to the general public later that day, Friday, November 11th, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

A number of ticket options will be up for grabs including GA ($249.99), GA+ ($419.99), and VIP ($519.99). VIP cabanas can also be claimed for guests over 21-years old, while hotel packages are available starting at $489.00.

Tickets can be purchased via Sick New World’s website.

Sick New World 2023 Lineup Poster