How to Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel have announced the “Two Icons, One Night,” tour. Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is the “Two Icons, One Night” Tour?

The name says it all: Two of the greatest musicians of their generation will share the stage. The 73-year-old Joel and the 74-year-old Nicks have so far announced three dates: March 10th at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA; April 8th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX; and May 19th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN.

More may be on the way. One Live Nation executive said that the trek would ultimately comprise “five to seven shows.”

Who Is Opening for Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel?

No openers have been announced. There’s a reason they didn’t call it the “Two Icons, One Up-and-Comer” tour.

How Can I Get Tickets to Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s “Two Icons, One Night” Tour?

General on-sale for tickets begins Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m local time, and you can book your seats through Ticketmaster. There’s also a pre-sale that kicks off Thursday, November 10th, which you can access with code HEADLINE.

What Are Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of the upcoming concerts here.

Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel 2023 Tour Dates:

03/10 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium

04/08 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

05/19 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium