How to Get Tickets to Stray Kids’ “MANIAC” Tour

The K-pop sensations return to the US in March

Stray Kids MANIAC tour 2022 tickets
Stray Kids, photo courtesy of JYP Entertainment
November 7, 2022 | 8:42am ET

    Stray Kids are continuing their global takeover in 2023 with a new run of tour dates across Australia and the US.

    Get tickets here, and read on for all of the dates and details for the 2nd World Tour “MANIAC.”

    What Is Stray Kids’ Next Tour?

    After embarking on a 12-stop cross-country tour this past summer, Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N  will return to the US in early 2023. They’ll play two nights at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on March 22nd and 23rd; two nights at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on March 26th and 27th; and a newly announced “2nd World Tour” encore performance at Banc of CA Stadium in Los Angeles, California on March 31st.

    Related Video

    Additionally, Stray Kids have upcoming dates scheduled in Jakarta, Indonesia; Bangkok, Thailand; Singapore; Melbourne, Australia; and Sydney, Australia.

    Who Is Opening for Stray Kids on Tour?

    There are no openers announced for Stray Kids’ 2023 “MANIAC” tour.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Stray Kids’ 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Stray Kids’ upcoming shows in Atlanta and Fort Worth are currently available via Ticketmaster. Tickets to the group’s March 31st concert in Los Angeles go on sale Friday, November 11th at 3:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Stray Kids’ 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Stray Kids’ full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Stray Kids 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/12 – Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International Stadium
    11/13 – Jakarta, ID @ Beach City International Stadium
    02/02 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    02/03 – Bangkok, TH @ Impact Arena
    02/05 – Singapore, SG @ Singapore Indoor Stadium
    02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    02/18 – Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena
    02/21 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    02/22 – Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena
    03/22 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/23 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    03/27 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of CA Stadium

Artists

