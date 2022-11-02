How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour

Taylor Swift will bring her latest album, Midnights, into the light with a live tour coming in 2023, but don’t lose any sleep waiting for tickets. Everyone’s favorite “Anti-Hero” made her first mention of the future outing during a guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying, “When it’s time, we’ll do it. I miss it.”

Well, the time will finally come beginning March 2023 when Swift embarks on “The Eras Tour,” a 27-date trek that’ll see her playing some of the biggest stadiums in the US.

Check for tickets here, and read on for more details.

What Is Taylor Swift’s Next Tour?

Taylor Swift’s “The Era Tour” kicks off on March 18th, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The 27-date outing also includes big shows at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (3/25); AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (4/1, 4/2) Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida (4/15); NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas (4/22); Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia (4/28, 4/29); and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee (5/6).

Advertisement

Further dates are scheduled at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (5/12, 5/13); Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts (5/19, 5/20); MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (5/26, 5/27); Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois (6/2, 6/3); Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan (6/10); Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (6/17); U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota (6/24); Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio (7/1); GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri (7/8); Empower Field at Mile High in Dnver, Colorado (7/15); Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington (7/22); Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California (7/29); and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California (8/4, 8/5).

Swift’s last major trek came in 2018 with the “Reputation Stadium Tour” in 2018. (Her planned “Lover Fest” was canceled due to the pandemic.) In the time since then, she’s released four albums — Lover, folklore, evermore, and her record-setting new LP Midnights — as well as re-recordings of Fearless and Red.

Who Is Opening on the Tour?

Advertisement

Taylor Swift will joined by a rotating cast of all-star supporting acts, including Paramore, HAIM, Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA, beabadoobee, girl in red, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, OWENN, and more.

How Can I Get Tickets for Taylor Swift’s “Renaissance Tour”?

Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through November 9th. A TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale will follow on Tuesday, November 15th, with GA tickets priced between $49 and $449 and VIP packages priced between $199 and $899. A general ticket on-sale will then take place on Friday, November 18th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Previous “Lover Fest” Verified Fan purchasers will receive preferred access to participate in the TaylorSwiftTix pre-sale for her “Eras Tour.” Fans are advised to register with the same Ticketmaster Account as their “Lover Fest” purchase.

Advertisement

Additionally, Capital One cardholders will have priority access to purchase tickets on November 15th at 2:00 p.m. local time through November 17th at 10:00 p.m. local time or until supplies last.

What Are Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Check out Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour dates below, and get tickets here.

Taylor Swift’s 2023 Tour Dates:

03/17 – Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium !&

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium %&

04/01 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+

04/02 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium %+

04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium %+

04/22 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium %+

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

04/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium %+

05/06 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium $&

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field $&

05/19 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $&

05/20 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium $&

05/26 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $&

05/27 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium $+

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #?

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #?

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #?

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #?

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #?

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+

08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *?

08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *&

! = w/ Paramore

& = w/ GAYLE

% = w/ beabadoobee

$ = w/ Phoebe Bridgers

# = w/ Girl in Red

+ = w/ Gracie Abrams

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

* = w/ HAIM