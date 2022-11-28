Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour

The Weeknd is bringing his "After Hours Til Dawn Tour" to the UK, Europe, Mexico, and Latin America in 2023

The Weeknd 2022 summer tour
The Weeknd, photo by Brian Ziff
Consequence Staff
November 28, 2022 | 1:06pm ET

    The Weeknd is bringing his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to the UK, Europe, Mexico, and South America in 2023. After his previous tour was postponed due to the pandemic, the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour will showcase material from The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours and his most recent effort, Dawn FM

    Read on for more information about tour dates, tickets, openers, and more.

    What Is The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour?

    On the heels of a sold-out North American leg, The Weeknd will return to the road beginning in June 2023, with stadium shows in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, France, Czech Republic, Poland, and Estona.

    Advertisement

    Come the fall, he’ll headline concerts in Mexico, Colombia, Brasil, Argentina, and Chile. Check out the full itinerary below.

    This is set to be the second leg of The Weeknd’s world tour, with additional dates in Asia, Australia, New Zealand,, Africa, and Middle East to be announced soon.

    According to a press release, the tour promises to be The Weeknd’s most ambitious production yet, designed to showcase the songs and creative ideas explored in 2020’s After Hours and this year’s Dawn FM.

    Who Is Opening For The Weeknd On Tour?

    Advertisement

    Kaytranada and Mike Dean will open all of The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates. Kaytranada recently remixed “Out of Time” from Dawn FM, while Dean has produced a number of The Weeknd’s projects over the years.

    How Can I Get Tickets To The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for the UK/European leg go on sale Friday, December 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2022 “After Hours Arena Tour” in Europe can register for presale access here.

    Tickets for the Colombia concert will be available starting Saturday, December 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time, while tickets for the Mexican date and remaining Latin American run will go on sale starting Thursday, December 8th.

    What Are The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    Advertisement

    Check out the tour dates for The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour below.

    The Weeknd 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)
    06/14 – Horsens, DK @ Nordstern Arena (Tix)
    06/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena
    06/20 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)
    06/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijiff ArenA (Tix)
    06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)
    07/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)
    07/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
    07/07 – London, UK @ London Stadium (Tix)
    07/11 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium
    07/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park (Tix)
    07/18 – Madrid, ES @ Cívitas Metropolitano (Tix)
    07/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)
    07/22 – Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera (Tix)
    07/26 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo La Maura (Tix)
    07/29 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France (Tix)
    08/01 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique (Tix)
    08/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    08/06 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport  (Tix)
    08/09 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)
    08/12 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds
    09/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)
    10/04 – Bogotá, CO @ Estadio El Campín
    10/07 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão
    10/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    10/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Hipódromo de San Isidro
    10/15 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Metallica tickets 2023 2024 m72 world tour how to buy seats dates shows live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Metallica's 2023-2024 Tour

November 28, 2022

The Weeknd announces new tour dates for 2023

The Weeknd Announce 2023 Leg of "After Hours Til Dawn Tour"

November 28, 2022

Metallica to embark on 2023-2024 world tour

Metallica Announce Massive "M72 World Tour," with Different Setlists and Openers

November 28, 2022

Ride and Charlatans to embark on tour

Ride and The Charlatans Announce Co-Headlining "Between Nowhere Tour"

November 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to The Weeknd's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter