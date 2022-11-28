How to Get Tickets to The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour

The Weeknd is bringing his “After Hours Til Dawn Tour” to the UK, Europe, Mexico, and South America in 2023. After his previous tour was postponed due to the pandemic, the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour will showcase material from The Weeknd’s 2020 album After Hours and his most recent effort, Dawn FM.

Read on for more information about tour dates, tickets, openers, and more.

What Is The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour?

On the heels of a sold-out North American leg, The Weeknd will return to the road beginning in June 2023, with stadium shows in the UK, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, The Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Spain, Italy, France, Czech Republic, Poland, and Estona.

Come the fall, he’ll headline concerts in Mexico, Colombia, Brasil, Argentina, and Chile. Check out the full itinerary below.

This is set to be the second leg of The Weeknd’s world tour, with additional dates in Asia, Australia, New Zealand,, Africa, and Middle East to be announced soon.

According to a press release, the tour promises to be The Weeknd’s most ambitious production yet, designed to showcase the songs and creative ideas explored in 2020’s After Hours and this year’s Dawn FM.

Who Is Opening For The Weeknd On Tour?

Kaytranada and Mike Dean will open all of The Weeknd’s upcoming tour dates. Kaytranada recently remixed “Out of Time” from Dawn FM, while Dean has produced a number of The Weeknd’s projects over the years.

How Can I Get Tickets To The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for the UK/European leg go on sale Friday, December 2nd at 12:00 p.m. local time. Fans who purchased tickets for the 2022 “After Hours Arena Tour” in Europe can register for presale access here.

Tickets for the Colombia concert will be available starting Saturday, December 3rd at 9:00 a.m. local time, while tickets for the Mexican date and remaining Latin American run will go on sale starting Thursday, December 8th.

What Are The Weeknd’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Check out the tour dates for The Weeknd’s “After Hours Til Dawn” tour below.

The Weeknd 2023 Tour Dates:

06/10 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/14 – Horsens, DK @ Nordstern Arena (Tix)

06/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Tele2 Arena

06/20 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)

06/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijiff ArenA (Tix)

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park (Tix)

07/02 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena

07/07 – London, UK @ London Stadium (Tix)

07/11 – Brussels, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium

07/14 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park (Tix)

07/18 – Madrid, ES @ Cívitas Metropolitano (Tix)

07/20 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

07/22 – Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera (Tix)

07/26 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo La Maura (Tix)

07/29 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France (Tix)

08/01 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique (Tix)

08/04 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

08/06 – Prague, CZ @ Letnany Airport (Tix)

08/09 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)

08/12 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

09/29 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

10/04 – Bogotá, CO @ Estadio El Campín

10/07 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão

10/10 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Hipódromo de San Isidro

10/15 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Bicentenario La Florida