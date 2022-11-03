How to Get Tickets to Thomas Rhett’s 2023 Tour

Thomas Rhett has drafted his complete “Home Team Tour 23” and tickets for the 40-city summer outing will be going up for grabs shortly. Although all fans of the country star are considered members of the “Home Team,” it appears that local sports jerseys will be the preferred dress code based on Rhett’s appearance in the the tour’s announcement video.

“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” Rhett shared in a statement about the upcoming North American trek. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year.”

Read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Thomas Rhett’s Next Tour?

The “Home Team Tour 23” will kick off on May 4th in Des Moines, Iowa followed by Midwest stops in Indianapolis, Omaha, St. Louis, and more. Rhett plays two nights at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on June 9th and 10th, then heads south for shows in Louisiana and Mississippi. He’ll close June between Lexington, Kentucky and Charleston, West Virginia and open the next month in Buffalo, New York. He headlines Boston’s TD Garden on July 8th.

Rhett begins a southern stretch in Biloxi, Mississippi on July 13th, then hits Greenville, South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Greensboro, North Carolina. He’ll head back up the East Coast to Baltimore on July 21st and Belmont Park, New York on July 22nd before jetting to St. Paul, Minnesota on July 27th and Chicago on July 28th. He wraps July in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The trek continues into August with three nights in Texas between Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Following dates in Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Denver, the tour breaks for nearly a month until Rhett returns on September 14th in Estero, Florida. He plays Jacksonville and Orlando before moving north to Charlottesville, Virginia; State College, Pennsylvania; and Toledo, Ohio. He performs in Birmingham, Alabama on September 28th, then concludes the tour with a hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 29th.

Who Is Opening for Thomas Rhett on Tour?

Thomas Rhett has packed his bench with support from fellow country heavy-hitters Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.

How Can I Get Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s “Home Team Tour 23” will be first accessible to members of his “Home Team” fan club and Citi cardholders, with both pre-sales opening on Tuesday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code HEADLINE). Finally, general public tickets go on-sale Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.



What Are Thomas Rhett’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Thomas Rhett’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Thomas Rhett 2023 Tour Dates:

02/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

02/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

02/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

02/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

02/17 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre

02/18 – Winnipeg, MT @ Canada Life Centre

02/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

02/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

02/24 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

02/25 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/10 – London, UK @ The O2

03/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro

03/12 – Dublin, IE @ Dublin 3arena

05/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

05/05 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena

05/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

05/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

05/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

06/08 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

06/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/15 – Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena

06/16 – Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME

06/17 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

06/22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

06/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum

07/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

07/07 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena

07/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

07/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

07/15 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

07/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

07/21 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

07/22 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

07/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

08/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

08/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

08/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

08/18 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/14 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

09/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

09/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

09/22 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

09/23 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center

09/28 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena