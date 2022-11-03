How to Get Tickets to Thomas Rhett’s 2023 Tour

Thomas Rhett has drafted his complete “Home Team Tour 23” and tickets for the 40-city summer outing will be going up for grabs shortly. Although all fans of the country star are considered members of the “Home Team,” it appears that local sports jerseys will be the preferred dress code based on Rhett’s appearance in the the tour’s announcement video.
“Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be,” Rhett shared in a statement about the upcoming North American trek. “I can’t wait to see the joy on y’alls faces next year.”
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Thomas Rhett’s Next Tour?
The “Home Team Tour 23” will kick off on May 4th in Des Moines, Iowa followed by Midwest stops in Indianapolis, Omaha, St. Louis, and more. Rhett plays two nights at Uncasville, Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on June 9th and 10th, then heads south for shows in Louisiana and Mississippi. He’ll close June between Lexington, Kentucky and Charleston, West Virginia and open the next month in Buffalo, New York. He headlines Boston’s TD Garden on July 8th.
Rhett begins a southern stretch in Biloxi, Mississippi on July 13th, then hits Greenville, South Carolina; Knoxville, Tennessee; and Greensboro, North Carolina. He’ll head back up the East Coast to Baltimore on July 21st and Belmont Park, New York on July 22nd before jetting to St. Paul, Minnesota on July 27th and Chicago on July 28th. He wraps July in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
The trek continues into August with three nights in Texas between Dallas, Houston, and Austin. Following dates in Oklahoma City, Wichita, and Denver, the tour breaks for nearly a month until Rhett returns on September 14th in Estero, Florida. He plays Jacksonville and Orlando before moving north to Charlottesville, Virginia; State College, Pennsylvania; and Toledo, Ohio. He performs in Birmingham, Alabama on September 28th, then concludes the tour with a hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on September 29th.
Who Is Opening for Thomas Rhett on Tour?
Thomas Rhett has packed his bench with support from fellow country heavy-hitters Cole Swindell and Nate Smith.
How Can I Get Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s 2023 Tour?
Tickets for Thomas Rhett’s “Home Team Tour 23” will be first accessible to members of his “Home Team” fan club and Citi cardholders, with both pre-sales opening on Tuesday, November 8th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Thursday, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code HEADLINE). Finally, general public tickets go on-sale Friday, November 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.
What Are Thomas Rhett’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Thomas Rhett’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.
Thomas Rhett 2023 Tour Dates:
02/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
02/11 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
02/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
02/16 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
02/17 – Regina, SK @ Brandt Centre
02/18 – Winnipeg, MT @ Canada Life Centre
02/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
02/22 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
02/24 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
02/25 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
03/10 – London, UK @ The O2
03/11 – Glasgow, UK @ Ovo Hydro
03/12 – Dublin, IE @ Dublin 3arena
05/04 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
05/05 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Arena
05/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
05/18 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
05/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
05/20 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
06/08 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
06/09 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/15 – Tupelo, MS @ Cadence Bank Arena
06/16 – Lafayette, LA @ CAJUNDOME
06/17 – Bossier City, LA @ Brookshire Grocery Arena
06/22 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
06/23 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum
07/06 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
07/07 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena
07/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/13 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
07/14 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
07/15 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
07/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
07/21 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/22 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
07/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/28 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
08/03 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
08/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
08/05 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
08/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
08/18 – Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
08/19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/14 – Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
09/15 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
09/16 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
09/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
09/22 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
09/23 – Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center
09/28 – Birmingham, AL @ The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
09/29 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena