How to Get Tickets to TidalWave Music Festival 2023

The lineup for TidalWave Music Festival 2023 has made landfall, and tickets for the second annual Atlantic City, New Jersey country event are rolling in fast. The three-day summer beach bash will be led this time by Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett.

Get tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

What Is TidalWave Music Festival?

TidalWave Music Festival will bring country vibes to the Atlantic City beachside beginning Friday, August 11th, 2023. It once again runs for three days and wraps on Sunday, August 13th.

Who Is Headlining TidalWave Music Festival in 2023?

TidalWave’s lineup will be topped by Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett. Aside from his hosting duties as headliner, Rhett will also be in the midst of his own solo summer “Home Team Tour 23” when the Atlantic City country music event takes place.

Who Else Is Playing at TidalWave Music Festival in 2023?

The second annual festival features a more extensive lineup than its inaugural iteration in 2022. The roster includes Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jelly Roll, Dylan Scott, Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Corey Kent, Jo Dee Messina, Lily Rose, Nate Smith, DeeJay Silver, and more.

In addition, Tidalwave 2023 will introduce a “Next From Nashville” stage that will host George Birge, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, John Morgan, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Peytan Porter, Aaron Raitiere, Lauren Watkins, and Jake Worthington. Ray Wylie Hubbard will also give a special performance.

You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

How Can I Get Tickets for TidalWave Music Festival?

There will be a number of ways to catch TidalWave Music Festival tickets starting with an alumni pre-sale on Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET. General passes will follow on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

All on-sale options are bundled as three-day passes, with options ranging from GA ($259), VIP Beach View ($499), VIP Boardwalk Lounge ($599), and VIP Reserved Seating ($850).

Tickets can be found via the TidalWave Music Festival website here.

TidalWave Music Festival 2023 Lineup Poster

