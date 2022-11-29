Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to TidalWave Music Festival 2023

Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett headline the three-day Atlantic City country fest

Advertisement
TidalWave Music Festival tickets 2023 passes lineup poster presale jason aldean thomas rhett brooks dunn
TidalWave Music Festival
November 29, 2022 | 4:21pm ET

    The lineup for TidalWave Music Festival 2023 has made landfall, and tickets for the second annual Atlantic City, New Jersey country event are rolling in fast. The three-day summer beach bash will be led this time by Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett.

    Get tickets here, and read on for the full lineup.

    What Is TidalWave Music Festival?

    TidalWave Music Festival will bring country vibes to the Atlantic City beachside beginning Friday, August 11th, 2023. It once again runs for three days and wraps on Sunday, August 13th.

    Who Is Headlining TidalWave Music Festival in 2023?

    Related Video

    TidalWave’s lineup will be topped by Jason Aldean, Brooks & Dunn, and Thomas Rhett. Aside from his hosting duties as headliner, Rhett will also be in the midst of his own solo summer “Home Team Tour 23” when the Atlantic City country music event takes place.

    Who Else Is Playing at TidalWave Music Festival in 2023?

    Advertisement

    The second annual festival features a more extensive lineup than its inaugural iteration in 2022. The roster includes Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Cole Swindell, Randy Houser, Dustin Lynch, Mitchell Tenpenny, Jelly Roll, Dylan Scott, Cooper Alan, Priscilla Block, Corey Kent, Jo Dee Messina, Lily Rose, Nate Smith, DeeJay Silver, and more.

    In addition, Tidalwave 2023 will introduce a “Next From Nashville” stage that will host George Birge, Ben Burgess, Mackenzie Carpenter, Madeline Edwards, Dylan Marlowe, Chase McDaniel, John Morgan, Megan Moroney, Pillbox Patti, MacKenzie Porter, Peytan Porter, Aaron Raitiere, Lauren Watkins, and Jake Worthington. Ray Wylie Hubbard will also give a special performance.

    You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

    How Can I Get Tickets for TidalWave Music Festival?

    Advertisement

    There will be a number of ways to catch TidalWave Music Festival tickets starting with an alumni pre-sale on Friday, December 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET. General passes will follow on Friday, December 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    All on-sale options are bundled as three-day passes, with options ranging from GA ($259), VIP Beach View ($499), VIP Boardwalk Lounge ($599), and VIP Reserved Seating ($850).

    Tickets can be found via the TidalWave Music Festival website here.

    TidalWave Music Festival 2023 Lineup Poster
    TidalWave Music Festival tickets 2023 passes lineup poster presale jason aldean thomas rhett brooks dunn

    Advertisement
Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Soulfly 2023 US tour

Soulfly Announce 2023 US Tour

November 29, 2022

b-52s las vegas residency new wave alternative rock music news tour dates tickets

The B-52s Announce 2023 Las Vegas Residency

November 29, 2022

moldy peaches european shows reunion tour dates tickets indie rock pop news

The Moldy Peaches Announce First European Shows in 20 Years

November 29, 2022

Metallica tickets 2023 2024 m72 world tour how to buy seats dates shows live stream watch presale code

How to Get Tickets to Metallica's 2023-2024 Tour

November 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to TidalWave Music Festival 2023

Menu Shop Search Newsletter