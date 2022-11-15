How to Get Tickets to Trevor Noah’s 2023 Tour

Trevor Noah is heading out on a huge North American standup comedy circuit in 2023, and tickets to his “Off the Record Tour” will likely feature some of his first live appearances after his tenure as host of The Daily Show comes to a close.

What Is Trevor Noah’s Next Tour?

The 2023 “Off the Record Tour” launches in Atlanta on January 20th, then skips around the winter months to Louisville in February as well as Baltimore; Durham, North Carolina; and Denver in March. Trevor Noah opens April with eight shows between Boston and Medford, Massachusetts, then travels to Austin; Spokane, Washington; and Montana with stops in Bozeman and Missoula. He’ll begin the next month at Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre on May 4th and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 5th, followed by sets in Indianapolis; New Orleans; and Schenectady, New York. He closes May in Mashantucket, Connecticut and plays his final summer show in Santa Barbara on June 2nd.

Trevor Noah resumes his 2023 trek in Richmond, Virginia on October 6th. He’ll headline three nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre from October 9th to 11th, then head west to Phoenix on October 20th. He closes October in Detroit, then opens in Madison, Wisconsin on November 1st. He hangs in the Midwest for stops in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Chicago for two shows on November 13th and 14th. The “Off the Record Tour” wraps with four dates at The Masonic in San Francisco from November 30th to December 3rd.

Who Is Opening for Trevor Noah on Tour?

There are no openers or supporting slot acts listed for Trevor Noah’s 2023 “Off the Record Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets for Trevor Noah’s “Off the Record Tour” will be available through a number of pre-sale options. Noah will host a pre-sale for fans who register on his website starting Wednesday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. local time A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, November 17th at 11:00 a.m. local time (use the code HEADLINE). General public tickets follow on Friday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

What Are Trevor Noah’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Trevor Noah’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

Trevor Noah 2023 Tour Dates:

01/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

02/10 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace

03/03 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

03/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre

03/24 – Durham, NC @ DPAC

03/31 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre

04/05 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/06 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/07 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/08 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

04/10 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/11 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/12 – Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

04/13 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

04/20 – Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

04/27 – Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts

04/28 – Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse

04/29 – Missoula, MT @ Adams Center

05/04 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

05/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

05/19 – Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre

05/26 – Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

06/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/06 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

10/09 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/10 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/11 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

10/20 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

11/01 – Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater

11/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater

11/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/14 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

11/30 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/02 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic