Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Trevor Noah’s 2023 Tour

The soon-to-be former Daily Show host will follow his late night gig with a stacked standup schedule

Advertisement
Trevor Noah tickets how to buy seats tour dates off the record 2023 standup comedy show daily show watch stream
Trevor Noah, photo by Matt Wilson
November 15, 2022 | 11:22am ET

    Trevor Noah is heading out on a huge North American standup comedy circuit in 2023, and tickets to his “Off the Record Tour” will likely feature some of his first live appearances after his tenure as host of The Daily Show comes to a close.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Trevor Noah’s Next Tour?

    The 2023 “Off the Record Tour” launches in Atlanta on January 20th, then skips around the winter months to Louisville in February as well as Baltimore; Durham, North Carolina; and Denver in March. Trevor Noah opens April with eight shows between Boston and Medford, Massachusetts, then travels to Austin; Spokane, Washington; and Montana with stops in Bozeman and Missoula. He’ll begin the next month at Memphis’ Orpheum Theatre on May 4th and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on May 5th, followed by sets in Indianapolis; New Orleans; and Schenectady, New York. He closes May in Mashantucket, Connecticut and plays his final summer show in Santa Barbara on June 2nd.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Trevor Noah resumes his 2023 trek in Richmond, Virginia on October 6th. He’ll headline three nights at New York’s Beacon Theatre from October 9th to 11th, then head west to Phoenix on October 20th. He closes October in Detroit, then opens in Madison, Wisconsin on November 1st. He hangs in the Midwest for stops in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and Chicago for two shows on November 13th and 14th. The “Off the Record Tour” wraps with four dates at The Masonic in San Francisco from November 30th to December 3rd.

    Who Is Opening for Trevor Noah on Tour?

    There are no openers or supporting slot acts listed for Trevor Noah’s 2023 “Off the Record Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Trevor Noah’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets for Trevor Noah’s “Off the Record Tour” will be available through a number of pre-sale options. Noah will host a pre-sale for fans who register on his website starting Wednesday, November 16th at 11:00 a.m. local time A Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, November 17th at 11:00 a.m. local time (use the code HEADLINE). General public tickets follow on Friday, November 18th at 11:00 a.m. local time.

    Advertisement

    Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    What Are Trevor Noah’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Trevor Noah’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

    Trevor Noah 2023 Tour Dates:
    01/20 Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    02/10 Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
    03/03 St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre
    03/09 Baltimore, MD @ Hippodrome Theatre
    03/24 Durham, NC @ DPAC
    03/31 Denver, CO @ Bellco Theatre
    04/05 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/06 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/07 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/08 Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    04/10 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/11 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/12 Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
    04/13 Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
    04/20 Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
    04/27 Spokane, WA @ First Interstate Center for the Arts
    04/28 Bozeman, MT @ Brick Breeden Fieldhouse
    04/29 Missoula, MT @ Adams Center
    05/04 Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    05/05 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    05/10 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
    05/12 New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
    05/19 Schenectady, NY @ Proctors Theatre
    05/26 Mashantucket, CT @ Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
    06/02 Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    10/06 Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater
    10/09 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    10/10 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    10/11 New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    10/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    10/26 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
    11/01 Madison, WI @ The Orpheum Theater
    11/03 Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater
    11/09 Minneapolis, MN @ Orpheum Theatre
    11/13 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    11/14 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
    11/30 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    12/01 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    12/02 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    12/03 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

    Trevor Noah tickets artwork poster dates how to buy seats daily show host off the record 2023 stnadup comedy watch

Advertisement

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dropkick murphys 2023 tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce 2023 US St. Patrick's Day Tour

November 15, 2022

king gizzard lizard wizard 2023 tour dates tickets buy purchase dates trek

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce 2023 "North American Residency Tour"

November 15, 2022

wizkid 2023 tour tickets more love less ego afrobeats dancehall hip hop music buy presale

How to Get Tickets to Wizkid's "More Love, Less Ego Tour"

November 15, 2022

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Unveil 2023 Tour Dates

November 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Trevor Noah's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter