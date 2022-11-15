How to Get Tickets to Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour”

Wizkid is at last touring North America. The dancehall heavyweight’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour” commences in March 2023, trekking across the US and Canada.

You can get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and keep reading below for more details on Wizkid’s upcoming live dates.

What Is Wizkid’s Next Tour?

Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour” is a 20-city stretch of North American dates in spring 2023. It kicks off on March 3rd at Toyota Center in Houston, making arena stops in Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Kia Forum on April 7th.

Who Is Opening for Wizkid’s On Tour?

There are currently no openers announced for Wizkid’s 2023 “More Love, Less Ego Tour.”

How Can I Get Tickets for Wizkid’s 2023 Tour?

Tickets to Wizkid’s newly-announced North American shows are available at Ticketmaster. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use our code HEADLINE), with general sale following on Friday the 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

When Are Wizkid’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See the full schedule for Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour” dates in North America below, and get tickets at Ticketmaster.

Wizkid 2023 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

03/04 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03/06 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena

03/07 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

03/12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

03/18 – Montreal, QE @ Bell Centre

03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

03/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

03/28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

03/31 – Seattle, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center

04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

04/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum