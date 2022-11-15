Menu
How to Get Tickets to Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour”

The dancehall artist takes North America in 2023

wizkid 2023 tour tickets more love less ego afrobeats dancehall hip hop music buy presale
Wizkid, photo courtesy of the artist
November 15, 2022 | 11:43am ET

    Wizkid is at last touring North America. The dancehall heavyweight’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour” commences in March 2023, trekking across the US and Canada.

    You can get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and keep reading below for more details on Wizkid’s upcoming live dates.

    What Is Wizkid’s Next Tour?

    Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour” is a 20-city stretch of North American dates in spring 2023. It kicks off on March 3rd at Toyota Center in Houston, making arena stops in Miami, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at The Kia Forum on April 7th.

    Who Is Opening for Wizkid’s On Tour?

    There are currently no openers announced for Wizkid’s 2023 “More Love, Less Ego Tour.”

    How Can I Get Tickets for Wizkid’s 2023 Tour?

    Tickets to Wizkid’s newly-announced North American shows are available at Ticketmaster. Pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 16th at 10:00 a.m. ET (use our code HEADLINE), with general sale following on Friday the 18th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    When Are Wizkid’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See the full schedule for Wizkid’s “More Love, Less Ego Tour” dates in North America below, and get tickets at Ticketmaster.

    Wizkid 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/03 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    03/04 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    03/06 – Orlando, FL @ Addition Financial Arena
    03/07 – Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
    03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    03/12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
    03/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    03/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    03/18 – Montreal, QE @ Bell Centre
    03/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    03/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre
    03/24 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    03/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory
    03/28 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    03/31 – Seattle, WA @ accesso ShoWare Center
    04/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    04/04 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    04/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    04/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

