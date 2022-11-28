Menu
How To See Your 2022 Spotify Wrapped

How to view your favorite artists, albums, and songs of 2022

spotify wrapped 2022
Spotify Wrapped 2022 (Spotify) and noted Spotify fan President Obama (Peer Grimm/AP Photo)
November 28, 2022 | 1:45pm ET

    The most wonderful time of the year for Spotify users is approaching. Prepare for your timelines to be bombarded with Spotify Wrapped lists, showcasing everyone’s favorite artists, songs, and albums from the past year.

    If you’re trying to add new artists and songs to your end-of-the-year list, you’re too late: Spotify stopped tracking data on October 31st. That means that any track you listened to for at least 30 seconds from the start of the year until Halloween will be calculated into your Wrapped for 2022.

    As for when 2022 Spotify Wrapped will actually come out? Spotify has been teasing the release for weeks all over social media, and #SpotifyWrapped has been dominating Twitter Trends as of Monday, November 28th, with fans expecting it to drop any day now.

    Related Video

    Here’s everything you need to know about viewing your Spotify Wrapped for 2022.

    When Does Spotify Wrapped Come Out?

    While we don’t have an exact date yet, the tweets and releases from past years point to lists dropping within a few days of Monday, November 28th. At midnight on the 28th, Spotify tweeted a video referencing Lizzo, saying, “It’s About Time to reveal your Wrapped.”

    Spotify Wrapped typically becomes available within the first week of December. Last year’s (2021) list dropped on the first of the month, while 2020 and 2019 were revealed on the 2nd and 5th, respectively.

    How to See Spotify Wrapped on Desktop

    By visiting the official Wrapped page here on desktop, you’ll be greeted with the phrase “Wrapped is coming,” accompanied by the option to view last year’s Wrapped.

    How to See Spotify Wrapped on iPhone

    While nothing has been revealed yet, Spotify typically makes it easy for iPhone users to find their Wrapped data. By opening the app on your iPhone, your Wrapped lists should be available on your home page along with your recently listened artists, albums, and playlists. Click that, and you’ll be taken through the slideshow showcasing your end-of-year data. You can also type “wrapped” in the “Search” to find the playlist version of your Wrapped. If you don’t already have it, you can download the Spotify app for iPhone here.

    How to See Spotify Wrapped on Android

    Android users won’t have to jump through hoops, either, as Spotify usually puts Wrapped front-and-center on the home page for Android devices. And just like iOS users, Wrapped can be searched in case there are any difficulties finding it in the home section. Download the Spotify app for Android here.

    …And Don’t Forget the Spotify Wrapped Memes

    As fans impatiently wait for their Spotify Wrapped to drop, they’ve provided plenty of excellent memes to make the wait a little more bearable. See some of the funniest memes from Spotify Wrapped 2022 below.

