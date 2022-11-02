Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Huey Lewis and the News Sell Majority of Catalog for $20 Million

Primary Wave Music purchased the band's music released through 1994

Advertisement
huey lewis and the news sell catalog
Huey Lewis, photo via CBS Sunday Morning
November 1, 2022 | 9:43pm ET

    Huey Lewis and the News have sold the majority of their catalog to Primary Wave Music for around $20 million, Variety reports. The deal includes all of the band’s music from inception through 1994, which includes hit albums like Sports and Fore! 

    Of the band’s 10-album discography, seven of them were released before 1994, which means Primary Wave now owns hits like “Heart of Rock & Roll,” “Hip to Be Square,” “Workin’ For a Livin’,” and the Back to the Future single “The Power of Love.” In addition to simply owning Huey Lewis and the News’ music, the deal gives the publishing company the right to use the group’s music in marketing, opening the door to synch opportunities in film and television (though let’s be honest, there’s no topping American Psycho‘s use of “Hip to Be Square”).

    Lewis was diagnosed with the inner-ear disorder Ménière’s disease in 2018, which damaged his hearing so much that he retired from touring. He and the band released their last album, Weather, in 2020, and while discussing his diagnosis, Lewis implied that it may be his last release — a fact that may explain his decision to sell his catalog. As artists like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan have done the same for an even bigger paycheck, selling one’s publishing has become a way for aging artists to financially set up their families as they near the end of their careers.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Revisit our 2020 interview with Lewis on the This Must Be the Gig podcast.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift tickets tour 2023 how to buy seats anti hero stream dates info presale

How to Get Tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Tour

November 1, 2022

Ministry Livestream

Ministry Announce First-Ever Livestream Show as Last Concert of 2022

November 1, 2022

Mitch Lucker remembered by Suicide Silence bandmates

Suicide Silence Remember Mitch Lucker 10 Years After His Passing: Interview

November 1, 2022

billy strings 2023 tour dates country music live news tickets

Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

November 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Huey Lewis and the News Sell Majority of Catalog for $20 Million

Menu Shop Search Newsletter